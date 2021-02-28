Not only in South Korea did Hyundai note tremendous interest in its all-new all-electric Ioniq 5 model (23,760 preorders within 24 hours), which will enter the market within a few months.

In Europe, the Ioniq 5 introduction is also a huge success, far bigger than the launch of the popular all-new Tucson SUV in 2020.

Hyundai reports that between the unveiling on February 23 and February 26, the number of customer enquiries in Europe reached 236,000. There are probably tons of people searching for their new all-electric car and Ioniq 5 is on their shortlist to consider.

"The world premiere of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 was followed by the highest number of European customer enquiries of any new car launch for the brand." "Debuted via a virtual world premiere, the IONIQ 5 quickly generated a very high level of website traffic and social media engagement from consumers in Europe – more than ever previously recorded by Hyundai for such an event, including the launch of the very popular all-new Tucson SUV in 2020."

In terms of preorders, the limited edition IONIQ 5 Project 45 (only 3,000 units available) was oversubscribed within 24 hours of reservations opening, by almost three times, which sounds to us like close to 9,000 preorders just for the launch edition.

This is really amazing and it seems that Hyundai nailed the customer needs for an all-electric car.

Now we will just wait and see whether the company is able to produce enough Ioniq 5 to meet the demand. In Europe, in particular, customer deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2021.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe, said: