The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has just presented itself, correcting everyone that called it a hatchback – including us. Hyundai's new electric vehicle is a CUV, even if it's one that really looks like a hatchback. If that were the case, the Ioniq 5 would be a hell of a hatchback, at 4.64 meters (182.7 inches) in length.

That makes it larger than the VW ID.4 and almost as big as a Tesla Model 3. Still, this is not the only impressive technical specification to come from the new EV. According to Hyundai, its 3 m (118.1 in) wheelbase is the largest one among electric cars. The Tesla Model S has a 2.96 m (116.5 in) wheelbase, for example.

To avoid making it look like the long vehicle that it actually is, Hyundai gave it 20-inch wheels and a height of 1.61 m (63.4 in). The Ioniq 5 is 1.89 m (74.4 in) wide, and its trunk holds 531 liters (18.75 cubic feet) of cargo.

For fans of frunks, the new EV offers one, even if quite small. When it is powered solely by its rear wheels, there are 57 liters (2 cubic feet) of space under the clamshell frunk lid in all markets except North America. There, RWD and AWD versions of the electric crossover will all have 24 liters (0.85 cubic foot) of room in that compartment.

As expected, the Ioniq 5 is the first product built over the E-GMP platform. It will have two battery pack options: 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh. Unfortunately, Hyundai did not disclose the range for the 58 kWh unit.

The 72.6 kWh battery pack, applied to the AWD version of the Ioniq 5, would be able to reach between 470 km (292 miles) and 480 km (298 mi) under the WLTP cycle. Hyundai also did not inform how far the RWD Ioniq 5 with this battery pack could go. Regardless, this is very likely the most efficient option of them all.

Curiously, the Ioniq 5 has four motor options. The one with the 58 kWh battery pack delivers 125 kW (168 hp) in its RWD option. The AWD adds a 53 kW (71 hp) motor to the car, but the rear motor then loses 5 kW, offering only 120 kW (161 hp) for a total of 173 kW (232 hp).

When it comes to the crossover with the 72.6 kWh battery pack, the rear motor alone produces 160 kW (215 hp). The AWD gets a front motor with 70 kW (94 hp), and the rear unit loses 5 kW, making it deliver a total of 225 kW (302 hp).

If you are asking how much torque this hatchback on steroids delivers, the 255 Nm of the front motor adds up with the 350 Nm from the rear unit to present a total of 605 Nm (443.2 pound-feet). The most powerful Ioniq 5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds, and the top speed for all derivatives is 185 km/h.

According to Hyundai, it can tow load a trailer of up to 1,600 kg (3,527 pounds). We have no idea how much the car weighs nor which ground clearance it has. For a crossover, that is relevant information. The brand may release it to each market where the Ioniq 5 is presented in the first half of 2021.

When it comes to its 800V battery pack and its capability for fast charging, it is not clear if the Ioniq 5 can beat the Taycan. It goes from 10 percent to 80 percent of charge in a 350 kW fast charger in 18 minutes. The Porsche claims to go from 5 percent to 80 percent of charge in 22.5 minutes in a 270 kW charger. The Ioniq 5 also has a built-in 400V fast-charging capacity.

In the new electric crossover interior, three things will call the attention of prospective buyers: the 12-inch digital cluster integrated with the 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, the Universal Island, and V2L.

The first item is self-explanatory, but the picture of the interior will show why it matters. The interior is minimalistic and reminds us of the Honda e. In fact, the Ioniq 5 looks like a larger Honda e, one that many American customers would probably consider buying instead of just a few. Hyundai also promises that the HUD (head-up display) will offer augmented reality, something the VW ID family already presents.

The Universal Island is a sliding central console that can be moved by 14 cm (5.5 in). We have no idea what use that could have – perhaps our readers will see a point in that. The V2L (or vehicle-to-load) is easier to understand.

Below the rear seats and on the charging port, two V2L ports allow the Ioniq 5 to deliver up to 3.6 kW of power to charge high-power electric equipment with the help of a converter. The V2L port on the Ioniq 5’s charging port works even when the car is turned off.

The last bit of relevant information regarding the Ioniq 5 is the Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). What Hyundai suggests is that it is the company’s version of Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise, or else, a level 2 driving assistant. The Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle to present it. We’ll have to wait to see how it compares to the competition.

From what it presented so far and its looks, the Ioniq 5 has amazing possibilities of competing with the VW ID.4, the Tesla Model Y, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E for buyers looking for a stylish and spacious electric car. If its pricing is as aggressive as its looks, it should be one of the best-selling EVs in all the markets where it is offered.

