Hyundai reports impressive customer demand for the recently unveiled Ioniq 5 in its home market of South Korea.

Within the first day (from Thursday, February 25th on), the company has received a record number of 23,760 preorders, which is a massive result, better than for any other Hyundai model.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied without camouflage

With the production of the Ioniq 5 expected to start in March and April for respectively the European and South Korean markets, we can guess that there will be quite a queue.

Hyundai notes in its press release that the Ioniq 5 will enable the setting of a new milestone in the popularization of electric vehicles.

Hopefully, nothing will burden the ramp-up phase, including the automotive chip shortage.

Anyway, with a dedicated E-GMP platform ready for the mass market and the warm welcome of the first model around the world, we guess that Hyundai would be able to sell a six-digit number in the first 12-months, but will they will be able to produce enough?