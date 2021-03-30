...and it beats most of them.
By the way of unveiling the Kia EV6 family and announcing the details, Kia has shown a race between the top-of-the-line EV6 GT version and some of the quickest and most expensive sports cars.
The lineup consists of:
- Lamborghini Urus
- Mercedes AMG GT
- Mclaren 570S
- Porsche 911 Targa 4
- Ferrari California T
With its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system rated at up to 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque, the Kia EV6 GT jumped ahead immediately and led the pack for most of the 1/4 mile (400m) drag race.
The Mclaren 570S won the race by a length, but it's not that important (sports cars are not the direct competitor to the EV6). The important thing is that a mainstream electric car has really strong performance, including acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds.
Moreover, even the more affordable versions - Long Range, AWD - will have very good acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds. The Standard Range, AWD version will be able to reach 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.
Conventional counterparts were usually not even close to such results and thanks to EVs, acceleration in 5-6 seconds will be more mainstream. Not bad for a versatile car that provides also long-range, a spacious cabin and a lot of trunk capacity. It's really hard to not fall in love in with EVs nowadays.
Gallery: Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT specs (Europe model):
Battery/Drive options:
- Long Range / AWD
range: undisclosed
77.4 kWh battery
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds
top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph)
dual motor all-wheel drive
peak system output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque
About this article