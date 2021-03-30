By the way of unveiling the Kia EV6 family and announcing the details, Kia has shown a race between the top-of-the-line EV6 GT version and some of the quickest and most expensive sports cars.

The lineup consists of:

Lamborghini Urus

Mercedes AMG GT

Mclaren 570S

Porsche 911 Targa 4

Ferrari California T

With its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system rated at up to 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque, the Kia EV6 GT jumped ahead immediately and led the pack for most of the 1/4 mile (400m) drag race.

The Mclaren 570S won the race by a length, but it's not that important (sports cars are not the direct competitor to the EV6). The important thing is that a mainstream electric car has really strong performance, including acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds.

Moreover, even the more affordable versions - Long Range, AWD - will have very good acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds. The Standard Range, AWD version will be able to reach 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Conventional counterparts were usually not even close to such results and thanks to EVs, acceleration in 5-6 seconds will be more mainstream. Not bad for a versatile car that provides also long-range, a spacious cabin and a lot of trunk capacity. It's really hard to not fall in love in with EVs nowadays.

Kia EV6 GT specs (Europe model):

Battery/Drive options: