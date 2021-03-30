Kia has officially unveiled today the entire family of the EV6, its first dedicated electric car, which will go on sale in select global markets starting from the second half of 2021. Online reservations will be opened in some initial markets today. The EV6 will be produced in South Korea.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, the EV6 escapes the boundaries of today's segmentation, bringing balance between contrasting elements. It's a really beautiful car, with an especially interesting interior.

Inside, the two 12-inch displays - instrument cluster and infotainment system - "are connected as if they were wrapped around one body with a reinforced glass." It looks really futuristic and fits in with the new trend.

Thanks to the use of the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the cabin is also very spacious.

There will be three versions of the car: EV6, EV6 GT-line and EV6 GT. Most of them will be available in multiple configurations, including two battery options as well as rear- or all-wheel-drive).

The battery options will be 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The big one should last for up to 510 km (317 miles) of WLTP range. Of course, all the battery systems are about 800V nominal (with an ability to accept 400V DC charging) and the charging from 10-80% takes just 18 minutes.

The top of the line version, the EV6 GT, with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system (430 kW and 740 Nm) will allow accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 km/h.

Just like in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 is equipped with a power export feature (up to 3.6 kW). There is a heat pump to improve range in cold weather (at -7°C the car can achieve 80% of the range that would be possible at 25°C).

The charging inlet is located in the rear corner. There is also a front trunk, but its capacity varies depending on version and market (20 or 52 liters). The EV6 has a towing capability of up to 1,600 kg (maximum load with more than 35% charge left in the battery).

Kia has equipped the EV6 with six regenerative braking levels (none, 1 to 3, ‘i-PEDAL’, or auto mode). The car is ready for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Kia EV6 / EV6 GT-line specs (Europe model):

Battery/Drive options:

Standard Range / RWD

range: undisclosed

58.0 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 125 kW and 350 Nm of torque



range: undisclosed

58.0 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 173 kW and 605 Nm of torque

over 510 km (316 miles) of WLTP range

77.4 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 168 kW and 350 Nm of torque



range: undisclosed

77.4 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque

Kia EV6 GT specs (Europe model):

Battery/Drive options:

Long Range / AWD

range: undisclosed

77.4 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque

Common specs:

AC charging (on-board): undisclosed

DC fast charging (both 400 and 800V):

10-80% SOC in 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger)

100 km of range (WLTP) in 4.5 minutes of charge

vehicle-to-load (V2L) function (power export up to 3.6 kW)

Dimensions:

EV6: Length 4,680 mm; Width 1,880 mm; Height 1,550 mm; Wheelbase 2,900 mm

EV6 GT-line: Length 4,695 mm; Width 1,890 mm; Height 1,550 mm; Wheelbase 2,900 mm

EV6 GT: Length 4,695 mm; Width 1,890 mm; Height 1,545 mm; Wheelbase 2,900 mm

Front trunk (Non-NA model): 52 L (2WD) or 20 L (AWD)

Front trunk (North America model): 20 L (both AWD & 2WD)

Gallery: Kia EV6 GT