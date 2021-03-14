Kia has just revealed the first images of its upcoming first dedicated all-electric model, the Kia EV6 (previously known under the code-name "CV"), which will have its world premiere later this month during a special online event.

The car was designed under the brand’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, inspired by the contrasts found in nature and humanity, and we must admit, it looks very attractive.

Kia EV6

According to Kia, the EV6 is a collaborative effort between all three studios in Kia’s global design network: in Namyang (Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US). The company intends to use this new design language in the following models.

The Opposites United design philosophy relies on five key elements: ‘Bold for Nature’, ‘Joy for Reason’, ‘Power to Progress’, ‘Technology for Life’, and ‘Tension for Serenity’, described by the manufacturer as follow:

"Bold for Nature is based on interaction with nature, informed by the details, shapes and proportions found both in the natural and human worlds. This design pillar creates organic, yet technical structures and finishes for vehicle interiors; exterior designs are characterized by a combination of clear and simple lines with bold, ever-changing surfaces. Joy for Reason focuses on the feel and ambience of Kia’s future vehicles. Future designs will fuse the emotional with the rational, creating vehicles that influence the mood of passengers, by relaxing and inspiring. It will also influence the adoption of new organic materials and more daring colors, expressing a sense of youth and playfulness. Power to Progress builds on the brand’s current design strengths. By drawing on and developing the skills and expertise learned throughout Kia’s recent era of design-led transformation, the designs and layouts of the brand’s future products will continue to evolve. Future designs will draw on experience and creativity to invent and innovate new designs. Technology for Life embraces new technologies and innovations to foster positive interactions between humans and machines. The brand’s future vehicles will adopt a next-generation in-car user experience (UX) through design and innovation and advancements in lighting, feel and in-car connectivity – to help customers engage with their cars. Tension for Serenity evokes the tension between opposing forces and creative contrasts, and recognizes the design equilibrium that comes from two opposing forces. It delivers striking design concepts that use sharp, highly technical details to create surface tension – and realize a harmonized, future-oriented design vision."

Kia EV6

Just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 is based on the new dedicated EV platform: Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which allows building EVs with very strong specs, including a long-range of 500 km (311 miles), ultra-fast charging capability (replenishing 100 km/62 miles of range in 4 minutes) and acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3 seconds. The exact specs of the EV6 model are not yet announced.

If we combine the look of the car and E-GMP platform it seems that we will see a very strong contender in the EV market. Depending on pricing, the EV6 might sell really well.

Kia EV6

Exterior design

The Kia EV6 appears to be a compact size car with a crossover-inspired design aesthetic. Keywords used by the manufacturer are "modern", "sleek" and "aerodynamic".

Interesting details are: characteristic daytime running lights, low air intake in the front, with air flow optimization (the air is channeled through and under the car’s flat floor for optimum aerodynamics), sharp lines and "high-tech details to create a sense of tension in the design", swept-back windshield, hidden door handles and bold rear haunches.

On the side there is a character line that runs along the bottom of the doors, curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches, which according to Kia visually elongates the profile of the car.

The rear is also interesting (please note lack of the rear wiper):

"Designed in part to realize ultimate aerodynamic performance, the rear displays a sloping rear C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert which visually widens the window glass. Above this sits a prominent roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards a raised lower spoiler which sits atop the car’s unique rear light cluster."

Interior design

Because of the E-GMP platform, the interior of the Kia EV6 is very spacious. The manufacturer implemented a curved high-definition audio/visual and navigation (AVN) screen and significantly limited the number of buttons and knobs compared to previous generations. There are multiple buttons on the steering wheel, and it seems that they will be very useful to control the most important functions.

We like also the center console with the storage space on the bottom and the wide armrest.

"One of the most striking elements of the new interior is a seamless high-tech curved high-definition audio visual and navigation (AVN) screen. The simple form language of the wide curved screen and the slim dashboard give the space an open feel. Extending from the steering wheel across to the center of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver, and infotainment and navigation above the center console. The width of the screen creates an immersive experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offer an uncluttered and soothing driving experience. Underneath the AVN screen, passengers control HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings by using haptic ‘buttons’, while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car, creating a sense of space and openness for the front-seat passengers. The seats are slim, lightweight and contemporary, and clad in modern, visually interesting and robust fabrics created using recycled plastics, which create yet greater openness in the cabin."

Overall, we are positively surprised by the Kia EV6. It's definitely the most attractive electric Kia ever made and we look forward to knowing more about it.

Gallery: Kia EV6