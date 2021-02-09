Kia is in a process of transformation from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electrification and the core element of this is all-electric cars based on the new Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform.

Next month (March 2021), Kia intends to present its first E-GMP-based model (including details and performance specifications), known under the code-name "CV."

We already saw spy images of the camouflaged prototypes of the CV and heard a year ago about the upcoming Kia halo high-performance car, expected in 2021, possibly related to the 2019 Kia Imagine concept.

Kia Imagine concept Kia CV EV

This all-new, dedicated electric Kia model will be launched in July 2021. The Hyundai brand will launch its very own E-GMP-based electric car, the Ioniq 5.

While Hyundai's EVs will be named under the Ioniq name scheme (Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 7...), Kia announced that its electric cars will be named EV1∼EV9. We don't know yet the name of the first "CV" model.

Kia CV electric performance

According to Kia, "EVs built on E-GMP aim to set new benchmarks in All-Electric Range (AER), driving performance, interior space, and tech application."

The Kia CV will have a range of more than 500 km (311 miles) in an undisclosed test cycle, ultra-fast charging capability (replenishing 100 km/62 miles of range in 4 minutes), and very strong acceleration: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3 seconds.

Those are truly amazing stats.

Moreover, Kia lists also: