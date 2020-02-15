Kia is working on a new high-performance halo all-electric car, which would allow it to modify the perception of the South Korean brand. Currently, the company is offering two BEVs: Kia Soul EV and Kia Niro EV. According to Autocar:

"Pablo Martínez Masip, Kia's product planning chief, describes it as being "as significant in showing our EV capability for the future as the Stinger was for showing how far Kia had progressed when it was launched"."

A design base for the new EV could be the Kia Imagine concept, a four-door C-segment model, which is somewhere between an SUV/CUV and a sedan type. Also, the new EV will blur the boundaries between segments.

On the technical side, Kia is waiting for the new bespoke all-electric platform for all Hyundai Motor Group brands (possibly with some input from Rimac). This is why the launch date is 2021.

"Speaking about the 2021 EV, Kia marketing chief Carlos Lahoz said: "This car will have a significant effect on how consumers perceive Kia and its part in future electrification. We want it to demonstrate super-high performance levels but in a package that is different. Today there are lots of A- and B-segment electric cars and many high-end electric cars; we want something different."

Kia is expected to deliver a high-performance car, but at a price point below brands like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz or BMW, while at the same time the target for range is 500 km (310 miles). The new 800 V battery system would allow it to recharge from 20% to 80% in around 20 minutes (at 350 kW DC fast charger).

By 2025, Kia intends to offer 11 plug-in models.

