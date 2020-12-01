Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands) has officially unveiled its all-new, dedicated electric vehicle platform: Electric - Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

It will be used in the next-generation models, starting from 2021. By 2025, the company intends to launch 23 all-electric cars, including 11 dedicated ones. Total sales will then reach 1 million.

Let's jump to details, as the presentation is very promising and might be very competitive.

First of all, the E-GMP will be very flexible to handle various types of cars, from sedans, through CUVs to SUVs. It will be also utilized in both mainstream models and high-performance vehicles.

The South Korean manufacturer did a lot to make sure that the E-GMP is modular, standardized and comprehensive to fit various needs. At least, in theory, it should simplify the process of developing and producing new BEV models, as well as lower the costs.

The plan is to deliver "excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency" as well as much more interior space (thanks to a longer wheelbase, short overhangs and slim cockpit module and a flat floor).To improve comfort, the company will use a five-link rear suspension system.

"Designed exclusively for BEVs, E-GMP provides various advantages compared to the Group’s existing platforms, which have each been engineered predominantly to accommodate internal combustion engines. Benefits include increased development flexibility, powerful driving performance, increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space for occupants and luggage."

Hyundai Motor Group said that the E-GMP will allow offering models with:

a maximum range of over 500 km (311 miles) on a single charge under the WLTP cycle

on a single charge under the WLTP cycle 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in less than 3.5 seconds

top speed of up to 260 km/h (162 mph)

80% recharge should be possible in 18 minutes at 350 kW (800 V)

Of course, not all models will be maxed out to have the top numbers, but that's what is possible.

Hyundai Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

Drive

Rear-wheel drive ( RWD ) or dual-motor all-wheel drive ( AWD ) setup

- the base is a single-motor RWD version

- the AWD version has an additional motor in the front, which can be physically disconnected when not in use to improve efficiency

"The all-wheel-drive system includes an EV transmission disconnector , which can control the connection between the additional motor and front wheels, and switch between two-wheel and all-wheel drive modes to enhance efficiency by offering the ideal level of power or performance for current driving conditions."

) or dual-motor all-wheel drive ( ) setup - the base is a single-motor RWD version - the AWD version has an additional motor in the front, which can be physically disconnected when not in use to improve efficiency "The all-wheel-drive system includes an , which can control the connection between the additional motor and front wheels, and switch between two-wheel and all-wheel drive modes to enhance efficiency by offering the ideal level of power or performance for current driving conditions." "the world’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle (IDA) "

- consist motor, inverter, single-speed transmission in a single compact module

- new high-speed electric motor (we guess it will be up to 20,000 rpms) with hairpin winding

"This ensures powerful performance by raising the motor’s maximum speed by up to 70 percent compared to existing motors. The high-speed motor is smaller than other motors while providing comparable performance, and it gives efficiencies in both space and weight."



" - consist motor, inverter, single-speed transmission in a single compact module - new high-speed electric motor (we guess it will be up to 20,000 rpms) with hairpin winding "This ensures powerful performance by raising the motor’s maximum speed by up to 70 percent compared to existing motors. The high-speed motor is smaller than other motors while providing comparable performance, and it gives efficiencies in both space and weight." silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics (inverter) for the traction motors

"This motor can enhance system efficiency by around 2~3 percent, which means the vehicle can be driven for approximately 5 percent longer on the same battery energy."

E-GMP - Front Traction Motor E-GMP - Rear Traction Motor

Charging

fast charging capability of up to 350 kW (at 800 V)

80% recharge should be possible in 18 minutes while replenishing 100 km (62 miles) of range should take around 5 minutes (at least in the right circumstances we guess)

while replenishing 100 km (62 miles) of range should take around 5 minutes (at least in the right circumstances we guess) Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) - multi-charging (800V/400 V) and bidirectional

- DC fast charging capability at up to 800 V as standard (enables to charge at 400 V level as well)

"The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology which operates the motor and the inverter to boost 400V to 800V for stable charging compatibility."

- AC charging at 1- and 3-phase

- a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, to discharge energy from the vehicle battery without additional components (up to 3.5 kW at 110/220V)

Battery

the battery pack mounted beneath the floor, between the axles

there is no info about the battery capacity - we guess it could be from around 50 to more than 100 kWh depending on the configuration

all the E-GMP will use the same, standardized single type of battery module (composed of pouch-type standard cells )

"Additionally, a standardized battery system can be tuned to offer performance appropriate for a specific vehicle segment, to maximize driving range, or to meet various customer needs."

(composed of ) "Additionally, a standardized battery system can be tuned to offer performance appropriate for a specific vehicle segment, to maximize driving range, or to meet various customer needs." the battery pack willo be the most power-dense system that Hyundai Motor Group has ever created:

"This is partly thanks to its enhanced cooling performance, a result of a new separate cooling block structure which helps make the battery pack more compact. With energy density enhanced by around 10% compared to existing EV battery technology, the battery packs are lighter, can be mounted lower in the body, and liberate more cabin space."

"This is partly thanks to its enhanced cooling performance, a result of a new separate cooling block structure which helps make the battery pack more compact. With energy density enhanced by around 10% compared to existing EV battery technology, the battery packs are lighter, can be mounted lower in the body, and liberate more cabin space." optimal weight distribution between front and rear, combined with a low center of gravity

Hyundai Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) Hyundai Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

Gallery: Hyundai Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)