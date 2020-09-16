Kia announced new details of its business transformation plan to become a leading EV brand (under the ‘Plan S’ mid- to long-term future strategy). Deep electrification seems to be currently the biggest task ahead for the South Korean company.

Since 2011, Kia already sold more than 100,000 battery-electric cars (including Kia Ray EV in South Korea, Kia Soul EV and Kia Niro EV globally).

By 2025, the company intends to offer a total of 11 all-electric models, which should account for 20% of total brand sales.

In 2021, the company will introduce its first dedicated all-electric model (code-named CV), based on a new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

"The first of these BEVs, code-named CV, will be revealed in 2021 as the brand’s first dedicated BEV, destined for many regions globally. The new model will offer the same competitive product quality and eye-catching design as Kia’s other vehicles, with high-performance driving and recharging characteristics." "The CV model, due to launch in 2021, will encapsulate the brand’s attitude towards innovation and change, presenting a new design direction that signifies Kia’s transition to an EV-focused business strategy. Kia's new design philosophy embraces progress, diversity and a rich composition of contrasting elements."

The number of new dedicated BEVs will increase to seven (in several segments), and their early sketches were shown below:

According to the press release, the E-GMP will allow offering cars with best-in-class interior spaciousness, high driving performance and long-range.

Kia expects that by 2029, BEV sales will account for 25% of total volume. On top of that, there will be also plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrids, which means that the part of the pie of conventional models will continue to shrink.

An interesting thing is that Kia is exploring new solutions in EV sales, like: "the creation of subscription services to offer a diversified buying option for customers, as well as EV battery leasing and rental programs, and other ‘second-life’ battery-related businesses".

Charging infrastrucutre

To leverage EV sales, Kia announced multiple initiatives to expand EV charging infrastructures:

More workplace chargers

in South Korea: 1,200 by 2030

other markets worldwide: 600 by the end of 2020 and more than 2,000 by 2023

in South Korea: 1,500 charging points by 2030 at nationwide sales branches, dealerships and service centers, plus 120 ultra-fast chargers by 2021 in urban centers and along twelve highways linking eight provinces across the country

other markets worldwide: more than 2,400 EV chargers in Europe and around 500 in North America, partnering with its dealer networks. In Europe the company invested in IONITY fast-charging network and now is seeking charging infrastructure partners for the U.S. and China.

The last element is the Purple M start-up for "customised e-mobility services":