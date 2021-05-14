Kia has released a new video, presenting the interior of the upcoming EV6 model that will enter the market in the second half of this year.

This new EV model, the first Kia based on the E-GMP platform, brings a completely new interior concept compared to previous Kia models.

Inside the Kia EV6, we can see driver-centric panoramic curved display that consists two individual 12.3 screens (instrument cluster and infotainment). There is also augmented reality head-up display.

"The cabin evokes a sense of space and delivers a relaxing, stress-free experience for all occupants. Two curved 12.3-inch high-definition widescreens wrap around the driver providing easy access to key vehicle information at a glance. Directly in front of the driver is a customisable ‘cluster screen’ which displays information such as speed, remaining all-electric range and state of charge. Adjacent is a central display screen combining the navigation, infotainment and menu systems. These screens are paired together in a seamless curve, creating a panoramic feeling that is immersive and unobstructed under all driving conditions. The glass material is “chemically strengthened glass” for better visibility and robustness."

"Convenience features such as keyless entry with touch-sensitive entry buttons, programmable driver profiles, relaxation seats and ergonomic design create an experience that puts the driver first. From the automatic flush handles that emerge from the car body, through to the intuitive touch-sensitive interfaces and the Augmented Reality head-up display, every journey in EV6 is designed to improve the human-machine interaction and promote a sense of well-being."

One of the pre-production units was recently also checked out in-person by Bjørn Nyland who was able to provide a brief review of the exterior and interior of the car.

The car has a big trunk with easy foldable rear seats as well as a nice frunk (front trunk) and an easily accessible 12V battery and fluids, despite a short hood. The location of the charging port in the rear is quite unusual.

Inside, Bjørn Nyland notes not much foot room and headroom in the rear and overall the EV6 was a little bit cramped. The taller Hyundai Ioniq 5 probably will offer more space.