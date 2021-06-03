We were certainly incredibly impressed with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and we weren't alone. Assuming these cars are as similar as expected, we'll likely be raving about the Kia EV6 well into the future. However, it's up to you to decide what you think of the upcoming electric car. The video above offers a detailed walkaround to give you an idea of what the EV6 has to offer.

We've said it more times than we can count, and we'll say it again. Kia and Hyundai have the potential to be major players in the EV segment. Sure, the cars aren't sold in all areas of the US (yet), and production is somewhat limited for now. In addition, the South Korean brands' current EVs aren't super-high-performance machines, and there's no proprietary charging network.

With that said, Kia and Hyundai are bringing practical and affordable EVs to market, which arguably offer basically everything typical car buyers are looking for, complete with all-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Kia EV6 is the latest effort out of South Korea, and it looks to be a real winner based on the information that's been revealed thus far, along with this in-depth walkaround video. The video focuses specifically on the EV6 GT, a family car with plenty of power on tap. In fact, Kia says it cranks out 576 horsepower and takes just 3.5 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill.

Kia just unveiled the EV6 in the middle of May 2021. The brand promises 300 miles of range, as well as the ability to add some 218 miles of range in just 18 minutes via DC Fast Charging.

Let's get a conversation started in the comment section. What do you think of EV efforts from Kia and Hyundai to date? How about its upcoming offerings? Would you choose the Kia EV6 over the Hyundai Ioniq 5?