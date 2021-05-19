For many years if you wanted an EV and a Tesla wasn’t in your budget you’d be thinking LEAF, or Bolt? At least in the US. Over here in Europe we’ve been thinking LEAF, or Zoe? But, these days the EV marketplace is so much richer. There are so many options to choose from now, and it’s getting better by the month.

Today, we’re taking a look at two cars coming out of parent company Hyunda - the IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6. Although both share a huge amount of DNA, especially under the skin, there are some differences between them. So we’re gonna dive into the details and see how these sister cars compare.

So what separates the two cars? And why would you buy one over the other? Well, it’ll probably mostly come down to styling and perhaps a little to price with the Kia likely to be slightly cheaper.

For some, the raw power of the EV6 GT in a family car will be irresistible. For others, the unique styling of the Ioniq5 will win them over.

Only time will tell which is the more popular. Either way, we hope that Hyundai and Kia have enough supply to meet demand and that they sell like hotcakes!

Watch the video for more on these two news EVs.