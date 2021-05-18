The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the hottest premieres of 2021 and since most of us have not yet had an opportunity to see it in person, here is a video with several color versions.

CarSceneKorea's visited the Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang display in South Korea to see five different color versions of the exterior and all four color configurations of the interior.

Exterior

The exterior colors shown are:

Mystic Olive-Green Pearl (not available in NA region)

Lucid Blue Pearl

Digital Teal-Green Pearl

Gravity Gold Matte

Atlas White

There are a few more to choose from, but unfortunately, these were not shown on the display:

Shooting-Star Gray Matte

Cyber Gray Metallic

Phantom Black Pearl

Galactic Gray Metallic (not available in NA region)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 colors and prices (in Germany):

As we can see, the Mystic Olive is the default option (and by the way one of the better looking one), while the cost of the others is €330, €660 or €990 (like the Gravity Gold, liked by CarSceneKorea).

Interior

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (2021)

In the case of the interior, all four options were shown:

Dark Teal/Dove Gray

Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray

Black mono tone

Terra Brown/Mud Gray (only available in Korea)

Additionally, in the end, CarSceneKorea checks out the Zero-Gravity mode/seats.

Production and sales (to dealers) are underway, so we expect that soon we will see volume customer deliveries of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Europe and South Korea (the two first markets).

Next Monday, Hyundai intends to officially present the Ioniq 5 in the U.S. and hopefully announce details of the upcoming market launch (versions, prices and timeline).

Gallery: Hyundai IONIQ 5 (2021)