Kia will start delivering its EV6 electric crossover in early 2022, and if you want the loaded First Edition model you need to act soon because only 1,500 will be made.

A fully refundable deposit of $100 can be placed beginning June 3rd at Kia.com to reserve a First Edition model.

The EV6 First Edition model is limited to three color combinations: Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. The Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats are exclusive to the First Edition.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 US Model

3 Photos

First Edition models feature an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, a sunroof, 20-inch wheels, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual motors with AWD, and the larger 77.4-kWh battery pack. The limited-made EV will also come equipped with illuminated door sills displaying the First Edition name, and a numbered interior First Edition badge.

First Edition buyers also get an extra treat for free. They get to select one of three gifts: a home charger, a public charging station credit, or an Apple iWatch.

The Kia EV6 is the electrical sibling to the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both EVs are built on the E-GMP platform and boast an impressive 800-volt electrical architecture that supports 400 and 800-volt DC fast charging. Two battery pack sizes will be offered, a 58.0-kWh pack and a larger 77.4-kWh pack that’s estimated to have a 300-mile driving range.

One notable feature is the EV6’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that allows the car to charge another EV, and can power electronic devices, appliances, or your home (as a backup power source). On the safety front, the EV6 offers 21 standard advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including Highway Driving Assist II, a semi-autonomous drive system.