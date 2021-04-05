Ask writers and readers of InsideEVs about 800V systems and V2L, and they’ll immediately know what a difference these things make concerning charging. For people that are still wondering about electric cars, it may still make no difference. This is why Hyundai and Kia are betting heavily on the designs respectively of the Ioniq 5 and the EV6.

While the Ioniq 5’s looks were almost unanimously cherished by the public and critics, the EV6 has a more polarizing style. According to Automotive News, as long as the styling makes them stand out from the competition, that’s precisely what Hyundai wanted.

The outlet interviewed many people, including our editor Tom Moloughney, and tried to discover what makes these E-GMP products so special. Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, told Automotive News that consumers already have 340 electric vehicle options to select from. Another 100 new EVs will arrive in the next two years. Looking like everybody else’s products could make their lives even harder.

For those that are not familiar with 800V systems, they allow the battery pack to charge much faster than the ones with lower voltages. The only vehicles currently for sale to offer an 800V system are the Porsche Taycan and the Audi E-Tron GT. The cheapest one starts at $80,000, which will make the Ioniq 5 and the EV6 real bargains when they are for sale.

The V2L system allows the car to deliver energy to appliances and possibly work with smart grids, providing electricity to homes in power shortages.

Again, people who still drive combustion-engined cars may only see these characteristics as advantages when learning more about the EV world, possibly after buying an EV and learning in practice.

According to the article, the deal is driving people’s attention among so many competitors to be the cars selected for such a transition.

Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Hyundai National Dealer Council, believes the Ioniq 5 and the EV6 are making a statement about how serious the Hyundai group is about selling electric cars. After capturing people’s attention with their designs, they would convince them to make the switch. Who would think the design could play such an important role in EV adoption, right?