Some people claim to go camping to connect with nature and unplug from modern life. That is definitely not the goal of the people presented in the video above, a funny display of the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s towing and charging capabilities. Not fast-charging – as the 800V battery pack allows – but rather charging and powering electric devices.

That is possible thanks to V2L – vehicle-to-load – capabilities. Presented like this, it seems rather technical for what is actually a rather ordinary power outlet under the rear seats. The one on the car's charging port seems to require an adapter that also presents a power outlet.

Jokingly, Hyundai shows the Ioniq 5 could power an electric oven, a fridge, a sound system, a home theater, and even a treadmill in the middle of nowhere. You just have to bring them in a trailer of up to 1,600 kg (3,527 pounds) that the video presents very briefly.

While that can raise a philosophical discussion on why anyone would go camping without unplugging from modern life conveniences, it is clear that the idea is not to carry everything with you. If you did not go camping and needed electricity to power your fridge, the Ioniq 5 would be there to help.

It is not clear if the V2L capability means the Ioniq 5 is compatible with V2G (vehicle-to-grid), but it apparently is. We will ask Hyundai if that is the case, but the company still did not reply to our questions about the car presentation's postponements or if the Ioniq 5 really uses SK Innovation cells.

We also asked Hyundai about any new developments on the Kona Electric fire causes. With GM saying it does not have the same issues because the cell separators on the Chevy Bolt EV are different from those in the Kona Electric, Hyundai may feel the urge to clarify that even more than it already did.