CarSceneKorea has been covering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as a miner would explore a rich place for gold. The electric crossover is proving to be extremely popular. We have covered some of these videos from CarSceneKorea that revealed more details about the EV. Yet, the one above is special: it is probably the first Ioniq 5 for the American market we have seen so far.

As the video presenter clarifies, the orange reflectors inside the headlights snitched the car specs. He had not seen them in any other car before. Another difference he noticed was the lack of the car name in the back. Luckily, he managed to film the Ioniq 5 moving.

It was interesting that the engineers in charge of testing and fine-tuning the electric crossover waited for the presenter so that he could show it driving. It is clear that this Hyundai is for the US looking it from behind: the turn signal lights are red, not orange, as they have to be for Europe and Latin America.

There are probably some other differences that he could not tell in the short time he had around the Ioniq 5, but these are good enough for us to see the US should have a car with a few changes compared to the one we have seen presented for Europe.

The driving footage presented some interesting aspects of the Ioniq 5. One of them is that the car does not have a rear wiper. The only explanation for that is that Hyundai developed a way for the airflow to prevent dust from depositing in the rear glass. Hatchbacks, station wagons, SUVs, and crossovers need rear wipers because the aerodynamic turbulence in their back makes the rear glass dirty pretty soon.

Having the Ioniq 5 drive behind a Kia Sportage shows they are about the same size, something that pictures of the Ioniq 5 alone still insist on telling us that can’t be right. We know it is not a hatchback and that it is a rather large car. Still, it seems way smaller than it is.

The presenter said the third brake light is unique to the Ioniq 5. Unfortunately, we have no idea what makes it so unique. We’ll make sure to check that when we drive it or can at least see it in person.