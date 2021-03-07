The Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are all arguably fantastic electric crossover – at least based on what we know so far – but for different reasons. Each one may satisfy different car shoppers' priorities. The video above, produced by YouTube channel Auto Arena, may help you decide which one best suits you.

It wasn't long ago that there were literally no electric SUVs available on our shores. The Tesla Model X came to market as the only option, but it's quite expensive. The Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace followed, both of which are also quite pricey.

Not long ago, the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV came to market. They're both solid options for electric crossover shoppers, but neither is a ground-up EV. Instead, they're simply electrified versions of gas-powered platforms.

The Tesla Model Y came to market in March 2020, and as expected, it has become quite popular. However, now, just a year later, it has multiple competitors. Ford just started delivering the Mustang Mach-E, which is more similar to the Model Y than any other vehicle thanks to its sleek styling and stellar performance.

The Volkswagen ID.4 has been delayed from late December 2020 to Q1 2021. As far as we understand, deliveries should begin any day now, as the latest estimates are pointing to March 2021.

While the VW electric crossover isn't yet in owners' driveways in the U.S., it has seen its fair share of reviews, and we've spent some time with it ourselves. It's not a performance SUV like the Model Y and Mach-E, but it has a lot to offer, especially for shoppers focusing on comfort, practicality, space, and interior quality.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the latest competitor to be unveiled, so there's not as much information available. However, if the all-electric CUV comes to market offering everything Hyundai suggests it will, it stands to be a home run for the segment.

At any rate, check out the video to see how these electric crossovers compare. Then, let us know which is your top pick, and why?