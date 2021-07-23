In one of the latest press releases, Kia highlights several EV6 features that will reimagine EV ownership, including long-range, fast charging capability, and spacious interior (thanks to the E-GMP platform) as well as bidirectional charging.

The South Korean newcomer recently has received WLTP homologation for the 77.4 kWh battery version, which beats the initial estimation of over 510 km (316 miles). The rear-wheel-drive version will be able to go up to 528 km (328 miles):

Long Range (77.4 kWh) / RWD

528 km (328 miles) of WLTP range and 16.5 kWh/100km

506 km (314 miles) of WLTP range and 17.2 kWh/100km

There is no big difference between the RWD/AWD, as the additional front electric motor is associated with only a small weight increase and it's mechanically disconnected if not in use.

The other battery pack is 58.0 kWh, but we don't know its range yet.

In terms of charging - the car is capable of recharging from 10 to 80% State of Charge (SOC) in 18 minutes at an 800V fast charger with a peak power of 239 kW.

The car will be able also to accept fast charging from 400V chargers, although we don't know yet how fast and efficient it will be compared to 800V chargers.

As far as Europe is concerned, Kia EV6 drivers will get access to the IONITY fast-charging network (membership with discounted pricing) as well as to multiple other networks, through Digital Charging Solutions' system (over 200,000 AC and DC points).

In the case of IONITY, Kia offers two packages and first EV6 buyers will get a free one-year subscription of the Power package:

Access package: below-average energy prices of 0.52 Euro/kWh compared to the 0.79 Euro/kWh

Power package: aimed at more frequent users who – for a monthly subscription of 13 Euros – can access energy prices from as low as 0.29 Euro/kWh

"Kia’s EV6 has removed the perceived barriers that prevent many from making the switch to electric. As Kia’s first dedicated EV, it provides rapid charging times, access to an extensive charging network, impressive long range, segment-leading interior space and can even act as a portable battery pack to charge electrical appliances or other electric vehicles. The EV6 is designed inside and out to deliver the very best experience an EV can offer, making ownership as convenient and accessible as running an ICE vehicle, and with reduced environmental impact."

Kia underlines that the E-GMP platform offers a compact car with a long 2.9m wheelbase and class-leading interior space due to minimal front and rear overhangs.

A unique thing is the power export feature to power both general electric devices as well as other vehicles:

"Kia has developed an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) which controls built-in bi-directional chargers, and the Vehicle Charging Management System (VCMS). The ICCU enables up to 3.6kW of power to be transferred from the vehicle battery to other devices.. This vehicle to load (V2L) function allows occupants to charge electrical items on the go, such as a laptop, or home appliances using an outdoor V2L gender connector. Vehicle to vehicle (V2V) charging is also possible whereby power can be transferred to another electric vehicle, for example in an emergency, with the use of an In-Cable Control Box (ICCB) cable and the V2L gender connector. EV6 own’s battery is preserved by ensuring state of charge does not fall below 20% at which point the V2V is disabled."

Customer deliveries of the Kia EV6 in Europe are scheduled for Q4 2021.

Kia EV6 / EV6 GT-line specs (Europen model):

[see U.S. specs here]

Battery/Drive options:

Standard Range / RWD

range: undisclosed

58.0 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 125 kW and 350 Nm of torque



range: undisclosed

58.0 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 173 kW and 605 Nm of torque

528 km (328 miles) of WLTP range and 16.5 kWh/100km

77.4 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 168 kW and 350 Nm of torque



506 km (314 miles) of WLTP range and 17.2 kWh/100km

77.4 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque

Kia EV6 GT specs (Europe model):

Battery/Drive options:

Long Range / AWD

range: undisclosed

77.4 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque

Common specs:

AC charging (on-board): undisclosed

DC fast charging (both 400 and 800V):

10-80% SOC in 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger) with a peak of 239 kW

100 km of range (WLTP) in 4.5 minutes of charge

towing capacity up to 750 kg (*58.0 kWh)

Dimensions:

EV6: Length 4,680 mm; Width 1,880 mm; Height 1,550 mm; Wheelbase 2,900 mm

EV6 GT-line: Length 4,695 mm; Width 1,890 mm; Height 1,550 mm; Wheelbase 2,900 mm

EV6 GT: Length 4,695 mm; Width 1,890 mm; Height 1,545 mm; Wheelbase 2,900 mm

Front trunk (Non-NA model): 52 L (2WD) or 20 L (AWD)

Front trunk (North America model): 20 L (both AWD & 2WD)

