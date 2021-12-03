The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just released range and efficiency ratings for three versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Before we move to the numbers - one of the biggest surprises to us is that the list includes not only the "Long Range" RWD and AWD versions, but also a "Standard Range" RWD version, which was not supposed to be offered in the U.S.

Unlike Europe (where multiple versions with 58.2 kWh and 72.6 kWh batteries are offered), and in Canada (see the recent info here), in the U.S. only the 77.4 kWh battery versions of the car were announced.

Nonetheless, the presence of the "Standard Range" does not necessarily mean that we will see it launched in the U.S.

The results

The EPA range of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Standard Range RWD version is 220 miles (354 km)

The bigger battery of the Long Range RWD version increases the range to 303 miles (488 km), which means that the car meets the announced 300 miles of range.

The all-wheel-drive version with the bigger battery is rated at 256 miles (412 km), which is not bad, but in the Spring it was expected at 269 miles (433 km) in the SE & SEL trims.

We assume that all those numbers are for the 19" wheels - standard for the regular versions.

There will be a Limited trim (77.4 kWh, AWD) with 20" wheels, which was expected to go up to 244 miles (393 km), but this version has not been rated (we assume that the Long Range AWD rating is for the regular version with 19" wheels).

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

A brief look at the efficiency reveals deent numbers, slightly better than the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR RWD is expected to use 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km), including charging losses, according to the EPA combined cycle. It's actually in Chevrolet Bolt EUV territory.

We will get more into that later.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR RWD (19")

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR RWD (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 220 mi (354 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR RWD (19")

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR RWD (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 mi (488 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)

132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR AWD (19")

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR AWD (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 256 mi (412 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

General summary of the basic specs of the Hyundai Ioniq 5: