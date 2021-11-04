Prices of the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the U.S. remain unknown, but in Canada they just emerged.

There are a total five versions of the car available, including two battery options (while in the U.S. there is only the bigger battery option). The MSRP prices according to The Car Guide are:

Essential (58 kWh, RWD): $44,999 CAD

Preferred (58 kWh, RWD): $46,999 CAD

Preferred Long Range (77.4 kWh, RWD): $51,999 CAD

Preferred AWD Long Range (77.4 kWh, AWD): $54,999 CAD

Preferred AWD LR/Ultimate Package (77.4 kWh, AWD): $59,999CAD

* Freight and PDI is $1,825 CAD.

In Canada, the car (at least some of the less expensive versions) is eligible for quite significant incentives:

in Québec: $5,000 from Ottawa and $8,000 from the provincial government

in British Columbia: $5,000 from Ottawa and $3,000 from the provincial government

Here is the offer that we found on the Hyundai Canada website:

Simple math would reveal that in the U.S., the 77.4 kWh RWD version ($51,999 CAD) would have to start at around $41,745 (+DST). We would expect something closer to $44,000, maybe even $45,000. After the $7,500 federal tax credit, it would be under $37,500.

For reference, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD starts at an MSRP of $50,400 (+DST). the Tesla Model Y starts at $56,990 (+DST), but there is no federal tax credit.

What do you think, will the Hyundai Ioniq 5 be price competitive?