Hyundai introduced today the all-electric Ioniq 5 crossover utility vehicle (CUV) in the U.S., where sales will start in Fall 2021. The MSRP prices will be announced soon, but the reservations (with refundable $100 deposits) are already being accepted.

Most things about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are the same as in South Korea/Europe, so in this post we will focus only on main elements and differences.

There will be only one 77.4 kWh battery version (compared to 72.6 kWh in Europe/South Korea), available in single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration (see full specs below). The target range in the RWD version is 300 miles (483 km).

Both versions will be available in one of the three trims: Limited, SEL and SE.

The car will be available in a total of six exterior colors, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The color choices are:

Phantom Black (Pearl)

Cyber Gray (Metallic)

Atlas White (Solid)

Digital Teal (Green Pearl)

Lucid Blue (Pearl)

Shooting Star (Gray Matte)

The interior has three color options:

Obsidian Black Monotone

Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray

Dark Teal/Dove Gray

Availability

Initially, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be sold in 10 zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV) states - California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont - plus a few more (Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona), while a nationwide rollout will follow in 2022.

"IONIQ 5 will initially be sold in Hyundai stores in the 10 zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) states[i] plus Texas, Fla., Ill., Ga., NC, Pa, and Ariz. followed by a broader rollout in 2022."

In the future, besides the conventional sale/lease, Hyundai intends to offer also an alternative ownership model - subscription, which will feature a single, all-inclusive monthly payment, covering the vehicle, insurance and maintenance.

José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor America said:

“IONIQ 5 introduces the Hyundai brand to a whole new set of buyers. Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the IONIQ brand can provide.”

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 specs (U.S.)

[see European specs here]

Battery and Range (target)

77.4 kWh, RWD: up to 300 miles (483 km)

77.4 kWh, AWD, SE & SEL trims: up to 269 miles (433 km)

77.4 kWh, AWD, Limited trim: up to 244 miles (393 km)



77.4 kWh, RWD: 77.4 kWh, AWD, SE & SEL trims: up to 269 miles (433 km) 77.4 kWh, AWD, Limited trim: up to 244 miles (393 km) Battery info: N/A



Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h):

77.4 kWh, RWD: N/A

77.4 kWh, AWD: less than 5 seconds



77.4 kWh, RWD: N/A 77.4 kWh, AWD: less than 5 seconds top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h)

Peak system output:

77.4 kWh, RWD: single motor: 168 kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm / 258 lbs ft

77.4 kWh, AWD: dual motor: 239 kW (320 hp) and 605 Nm / 446 lbs ft

[74 kW front and 165 kW rear]

77.4 kWh, RWD: single motor: 168 kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm / 258 lbs ft 77.4 kWh, AWD: dual motor: 239 kW (320 hp) and 605 Nm / 446 lbs ft [74 kW front and 165 kW rear] AC charging (on-board): 10.9 kW

full charge: 0-100% in 6 hours and 43 minutes

full charge: 0-100% in 6 hours and 43 minutes DC fast charging: 10-80% SOC in 18 minutes at 350 kW charger

68 miles (109 km) of range in 5 minutes (using 800V 350 kW charger)

Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network for two years from the date of purchase

68 miles (109 km) of range in 5 minutes (using 800V 350 kW charger) Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network for two years from the date of purchase AC power export feature (V2L – vehicle-to-load) up to 1.9 kW using a standard 120-volt outlet

towing: up to 1,500 pounds (680 kg)

Dimensions

Overall Length: 182.5 inches

Overall Width: 74.4 inches

Overall Height: 63.0-inches

Wheelbase: 118.1-inch wheelbase

Overall Length: 182.5 inches Overall Width: 74.4 inches Overall Height: 63.0-inches Wheelbase: 118.1-inch wheelbase Cargo capacity:

Trunk: 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, which increases up to 59.3 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded

Frunk: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD) according to initial specs

Trunk: 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, which increases up to 59.3 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded Frunk: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD) according to initial specs E-GMP platform

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)