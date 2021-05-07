Hyundai has just announced the prices and specifications of its first E-GMP based Ioniq 5 model, in the UK, where it will be available with 58 kWh or 73 kWh battery, and with RWD or AWD powertrains.

There will be three main hardware configurations:

58 kWh rear-wheel drive with WLTP range of up to 240 miles (386 km)

with WLTP range of 72.6 kWh rear-wheel driv e with WLTP range of up to 300 miles (483 km)

e with WLTP range of 72.6 kWh all-wheel drive with WLTP range of up to 287 miles (462 km)

As we can see, in the UK, the smaller battery version is only RWD. All versions come standard with an 800V battery system and the capability to recharge from 0-80% in 18 minutes. Overall, the specs are really strong.

There will also be three trim levels plus the launch edition (Recommended OTR prices in the UK):

SE Connect (only 58 kWh RWD) from £36,995 (€42,571 / $51,812)

Premium from £39,295

Ultimate from £42,295

Project 45: comprehensively equipped special launch edition

The 73 kWh RWD version starts at £41,945 (€48,228 / $58,661), while 73 kWh AWD starts at £45,145 (€51,900 / $63,137).

9 colors are available: Atlas White (Solid), Gravity Gold (Matte), Lucid Blue (Pearl), Mystic Olive Green (Pearl), Digital Teal Green (Pearl), Phantom Black (Pearl), Cyber Grey (Metallic), Galactic Grey (Metallic) and Shooting Star Grey (Matte).

Trim description:

SE Connect "Starting from £36,995, the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58 kWh rear wheel drive delivers on Hyundai’s renowned comprehensive standard specification levels and includes 19” alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, produced using naturally derived polyester resin, driver and front passenger seat height adjustment, sliding rear seat adjustment, interior mood lighting, 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera, LED Multi-Faceted Reflector headlamps, LED stop, tail and turn lamps, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, Navigation based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is standard, which will automatically adjust speed to stay within the speed limit and also automatically adjust speed to cater for road layout., Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Keep Assist with Lane Following Assist (LKAS + LFA), Driver Attention Alert and frunk storage under the signature clamshell bonnet." Premium "Available from £39,295, the IONIQ 5 Premium 58kWh rear wheel drive builds on the SE Connect trim by adding a 4 way power driver’s seat, heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual LED projector headlamps, power tailgate, chrome side moulding, Highway Drive Assist Level 2 (HDA II) with automatic lane change function, Forward Collision Assist with Junction function (FCA JX) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance assist (BCA). Premium trim also offers customers the optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L). The V2L function allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, suppling up to 3.6 kW of power. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment, consumer electronics or even charge another electric vehicle. The IONIQ 5 Premium is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive." Ultimate "The IONIQ 5 Ultimate 58kWh rear wheel drive completes the IONIQ range with a high specification including leather seat coverings, solar and privacy glass, chrome door garnish, black gloss beltline, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, BOSE premium sound system, head up display with augmented reality, standard Vehicle 2 Load (V2L), sliding centre console and alloy pedals. Customers can also specify the Eco Pack which comprises Battery Heating system and Heat Pump and the Tech Pack with Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor). The Ultimate specification is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive, both of which upgrade to 20” alloy wheels."

The heat pump is an option only on Ultimate trim. V2L is an option on Premium and standard on Ultimate trim.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 specs:

