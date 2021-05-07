Let's take a look at the detailed specs and pricing of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the UK.
Hyundai has just announced the prices and specifications of its first E-GMP based Ioniq 5 model, in the UK, where it will be available with 58 kWh or 73 kWh battery, and with RWD or AWD powertrains.
There will be three main hardware configurations:
- 58 kWh rear-wheel drive with WLTP range of up to 240 miles (386 km)
- 72.6 kWh rear-wheel drive with WLTP range of up to 300 miles (483 km)
- 72.6 kWh all-wheel drive with WLTP range of up to 287 miles (462 km)
As we can see, in the UK, the smaller battery version is only RWD. All versions come standard with an 800V battery system and the capability to recharge from 0-80% in 18 minutes. Overall, the specs are really strong.
There will also be three trim levels plus the launch edition (Recommended OTR prices in the UK):
- SE Connect (only 58 kWh RWD) from £36,995 (€42,571 / $51,812)
- Premium from £39,295
- Ultimate from £42,295
- Project 45: comprehensively equipped special launch edition
The 73 kWh RWD version starts at £41,945 (€48,228 / $58,661), while 73 kWh AWD starts at £45,145 (€51,900 / $63,137).
9 colors are available: Atlas White (Solid), Gravity Gold (Matte), Lucid Blue (Pearl), Mystic Olive Green (Pearl), Digital Teal Green (Pearl), Phantom Black (Pearl), Cyber Grey (Metallic), Galactic Grey (Metallic) and Shooting Star Grey (Matte).
Trim description:
SE Connect
"Starting from £36,995, the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58 kWh rear wheel drive delivers on Hyundai’s renowned comprehensive standard specification levels and includes 19” alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, produced using naturally derived polyester resin, driver and front passenger seat height adjustment, sliding rear seat adjustment, interior mood lighting, 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera,
LED Multi-Faceted Reflector headlamps, LED stop, tail and turn lamps, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, Navigation based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is standard, which will automatically adjust speed to stay within the speed limit and also automatically adjust speed to cater for road layout., Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Keep Assist with Lane Following Assist (LKAS + LFA), Driver Attention Alert and frunk storage under the signature clamshell bonnet."
Premium
"Available from £39,295, the IONIQ 5 Premium 58kWh rear wheel drive builds on the SE Connect trim by adding a 4 way power driver’s seat, heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual LED projector headlamps, power tailgate, chrome side moulding, Highway Drive Assist Level 2 (HDA II) with automatic lane change function, Forward Collision Assist with Junction function (FCA JX) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance assist (BCA). Premium trim also offers customers the optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L).
The V2L function allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, suppling up to 3.6 kW of power. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment, consumer electronics or even charge another electric vehicle. The IONIQ 5 Premium is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive."
Ultimate
"The IONIQ 5 Ultimate 58kWh rear wheel drive completes the IONIQ range with a high specification including leather seat coverings, solar and privacy glass, chrome door garnish, black gloss beltline, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, BOSE premium sound system, head up display with augmented reality, standard Vehicle 2 Load (V2L), sliding centre console and alloy pedals.
Customers can also specify the Eco Pack which comprises Battery Heating system and Heat Pump and the Tech Pack with Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor). The Ultimate specification is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear wheel and all- wheel drive, both of which upgrade to 20” alloy wheels."
The heat pump is an option only on Ultimate trim. V2L is an option on Premium and standard on Ultimate trim.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 specs:
- Battery and Range
58.2 kWh, RWD: up to 240 miles (386 km) WLTP
58.2 kWh, AWD: probably up to around 230 miles (370 km) WLTP
72.6 kWh, RWD: up to 300 miles (483 km) WLTP
72.6 kWh, AWD: up to 287 miles (462 km) WLTP
- Range by trim (UK)
- 58.2 kWh, RWD
- SE Connect / Premium / Ultimate trims (19"):
240 miles (386 km) WLTP and 16.7 kWh / 100 km
366 miles (589 km) WLTP City and 10.9 kWh / 100 km
- SE Connect / Premium / Ultimate trims (19"):
- 72.6 kWh, RWD
- Premium trim (19"):
300 miles (483 km) WLTP and 16.8 kWh / 100 km
428 miles (689 km) WLTP City and 11.8 kWh / 100 km
- Ultimate trim (20"):
281 miles (452 km) WLTP and 17.9 kWh / 100 km
403 miles (648 km) WLTP City and 12.5 kWh / 100 km
- Premium trim (19"):
- 72.6 kWh, AWD
- Premium trim (19"):
287 miles (462 km) WLTP and 17.7 kWh / 100 km
400 miles (644 km) WLTP City and 12.8 kWh / 100 km
- Ultimate trim (20"):
268 miles (431 km) WLTP and 19.0 kWh / 100 km
371 miles (597 km) WLTP City and 13.8 kWh / 100 km
- Premium trim (19"):
- 58.2 kWh, RWD
- Battery info:
Lithium-ion Polymer type
58.2 kWh: 195 kW output, 523 V, 288 cells (24 modules)
72.6 kWh: 253 kW output, 653 V, 360 cells (30 modules)
* 58.2 kWh and 72.6 kWh are probably net values (62.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh total)
- Acceleration:
58.2 kWh, RWD: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds
58.2 kWh, AWD: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
72.6 kWh, RWD: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.4 seconds
72.6 kWh, AWD: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds
- top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h)
- Peak system output:
all uses Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
58.2 kWh, RWD, single motor: 124.9 kW (170 PS) and 350 Nm / 258 lbs ft
58.2 kWh, AWD, dual motor: 173 kW (235 PS) and 605 Nm / 446 lbs ft
72.6 kWh, RWD, single motor: 160 kW (217 PS) and 350 Nm / 258 lbs ft
72.6 kWh, AWD, dual motor: 224 kW (305 PS) and 605 Nm / 446 lbs ft
- AC charging (on-board): 10.5 kW (three-phase)
58.2 kWh: 0-100% in 4 h 59 min
72.6 kWh: 0-100% in 6 h 9 min
- DC fast charging: 10-80% SOC in 18 minutes
58.2 kWh: by 80% in 17 min 16s at 350 kW charger and 46 min 30s at 50 kW charger
72.6 kWh: by 80% in 17 min 16s at 350 kW charger and 56 min 30 sec at 50 kW charger
100 km (62 miles) of range in 5 minutes (using 800V 350 kW charger)
1 year subscription to the IONITY charging network
- Dimensions
Overall Length: 4635 mm
Overall Width: 1890 mm excluding door mirrors
Overall Height: 1605 mm
Wheelbase: 3000 mm
- Cargo capacity:
Trunk: 527 litres / 1587 litres (seats up/down) in all versions
Front trunk:
North American (NA) model: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD)
Non-NA model: 57 L (2WD) or 24 L (AWD)
- Weight:
58.2 kWh, RWD:
Kerb Weight: 1830-1910 kg
Payload: 460-540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight: 2370 kg
58.2 kWh, AWD:
N/A
72.6 kWh, RWD:
Kerb Weight: 1910-1990 kg
Payload: 440-520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight: 2430 kg
72.6 kWh, AWD:
Kerb Weight: 2020 - 2100 kg
Payload: 440 - 520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight: 2540 kg
- towing capacity up to
58.2 kWh: 750 kg (unbraked)
72.6 kWh: 1600 kg (braked) / 750 kg (unbraked)
- Warranty: 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 Year/100,000 Mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
- E-GMP platform
