The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 was recently tested by Euro NCAP and it received the top 5-star overall safety rating.

The results are solid with an 88% Adult Occupant score, 86% Child Occupant score and 88% Safety Assist score. Only the Vulnerable Road Users at 63% is lagging, but it's often the case in the crossover/SUV segment.

The thing that helps to improve the passive safety of the car is the standard center airbag for the front passengers. The weight of the car as tested was 1,910 kg.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted a slightly lower Adult Occupant and Vulnerable Road Users score than the Ford Mustang Mach-E tested in the same round of tests, however its Safety Assist at 88% is one of the best.

Recently, the NIO ES8 noted a Safety Assist of 92%, while Volkswagen ID.3 received an 88%. The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model X both were at 94% in 2019, but since the requirements change every year, the numbers are not directly comparable.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 results:

Adult Occupant - 88 percent

percent Child Occupant - 86 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 63 percent

percent Safety Assist - 88 percent

