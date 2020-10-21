The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 did not wait long for independent safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP and did not disappoint by any means: it managed to get a 5-stars score with decent results is all categories of assessment.

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 87 percent

Child Occupant - 89 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent

Safety Assist - 88 percent

"When it comes to safety, this means that robust structural integrity and the latest in restraint technology are combined with high-tech sensors to offer excellent all-round protection for the car’s occupants and for other road-users. Crash avoidance systems like AEB are standard, and post-crash safety is covered by a braking Multi-Collision Brake, a system that applies the brakes after a collision to prevent further impacts, and by an advanced e-Call system."

For comparison, the outstanding Tesla Model 3 got 96 percent in Adult Occupant category, 86 percent in Child Occupant (3 points less than ID.3), 77 percent in Vulnerable Road Users, and 94 percent in Safety Assist. However, the 2019 and 2020 tests are not directly comparable (at least not all), as Euro NCAP raises the bar basically every year.

Photos and the video of the crash tests reveal that the passenger compartment was mostly intact.

At the frontal impact test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph):

At the frontal impact test, the car crashes into a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph):

At the side impact test, a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph):

At the pole test, the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (19.9 mph):

To maximize safety, the ID.3 is packed with airbags:

Gallery: Euro NCAP Crash & Safety Tests of Volkswagen ID.3 2020