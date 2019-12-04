The latest version of the Tesla Model X tested by Euro NCAP was called a "stand-out performer" of the round with an impressive Safety Assist rating of 94% (on par with the Tesla Model 3) and Adult Occupant Protection of 98%!

Overall, the Tesla Model X has received a 5-star rating and might be considered as one of the safest cars on the market:

"The stand-out performer of this round is undoubtedly Tesla’s Model X, scoring 94 percent for Safety Assist, the same as the Model 3 scored early this year. This makes the two Teslas the best performers in this part of the assessment against Euro NCAP’s most recent protocols. The recently-updated Model X also achieved an impressive 98 percent for adult occupant protection, making it strong contender for Best in Class this year."

Although the truth is that there is still big potential for improvement in Child Occupant and Vulnerable Road Users categories (currently below the Model 3):

Adult Occupant - 98%

Child Occupant - 81%

Vulnerable Road Users - 72%

Safety Assist - 94%

For comparison, here is the Mercedes-Benz EQC's result:

Adult Occupant - 96%

Child Occupant - 90%

Vulnerable Road Users - 75%

Safety Assist - 75%

Let's take a look at photos and video:

Gallery: Tesla Model X - Euro NCAP Safety Tests (2019)

6 Photos

The full report is available here.