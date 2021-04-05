Just how close have rivals managed to get to offering real, viable alternatives to Tesla vehicles, when it comes to their usability? And by usability we mean not only their range, performance or practicality, but also the entire ownership experience that also involves a lot of charging - another area where Tesla still leads the pack.

Rsymons RSEV set up quite an impressive group test to see just how good Tesla rivals such as the Audi e-tron, Volkswagen (not Votswagen) ID.4, Hyundai Kona EV, Kia e-Niro are. They also got a Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X for the test which involves driving up from the south of the UK to London, where the vehicles will be charged and then back to the starting position.

Of the Teslas, none of them is a top-of-the range model. The Model 3 is a Long Range example, the Model S is an 85 and the Model X is a 75D. This test is quite unique, and as much as we all want to see EVs being driven until every single electron in the battery pack is used up and they refuse to move, this test is probably more relevant for how the vehicles will actually be used by a typical end user.

It will be interesting to do a similar test once the very latest new non-Tesla EVs are revealed. We are especially talking about the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but also the Mercedes-Benz EQS whose official WLTP range rating was recently raised 770 km (479 miles).