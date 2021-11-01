The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in South Korea and Europe about six months ago, initially available with two battery options - 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh (see European specs here).

In the U.S., the car will be available with a single, bigger battery version - 77.4 kWh, but it will be launched at the very end of the year.

One might wonder why there is about 5 kWh differences between the U.S. and the two other markets? Well, there is a new rumor that might explain it.

According to etnews.com (via Motor1.com), in early 2022, Hyundai will launch in South Korea and abroad a new 77.5 kWh (0.1 kWh difference might be due to rounding). As we understand, this new pack would take the place of the 72.6 kWh version.

The change is pretty basic as the E-GMP platform has 32 module slots, and as we could see in a video from the first opening of the pack, two slots were empty in the 72.6 kWh. A single module is probably more than 2.4 kWh.

Battery options:

58 kWh: 24 modules (288 cells)



72.6 kWh: 30 modules (360 cells)



77.4 kWh: 32 modules (384 cells)

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP

If Hyundai would switch the 72.6 kWh battery version to 77.4 kWh with two more modules in South Korea (and Europe), then it would be the same configuration as the announced one in the U.S. So there would be no 5 kWh difference. Range would be some 7% higher.

Maybe that was the plan from the beginning. We don't know whether Hyundai decided to start from 24 and 30 modules because it was battery constrained or if there were other reasons.

For reference, the Kia EV6 is offered with 77.4 kWh and 58 kWh battery options right from the start (which happened several months later than the Hyundai Ioniq 5).

Another option is that the 77.4 kWh version will be sold as a top-of-the-line version alongside the 72.6 kWh (a 5 kWh difference appears quite small for that from the marketing perspective) - the modularity of the E-GMP allows it at least.