Hyundai reports a big 24% decrease of its global car sales (wholesale, on the manufacturer level) in September - to 279,307. Fortunately, the plug-in segment expands.

The ompany's sales of plug-in cars amounted to 16,400 (up 27% year-over-year), which is a record 5.9% share of the total volume.

The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

All-electric (BEV) car sales barely meet last year's level, but plug-in hybrids continue a quick rebound from low levels in 2020.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 12,037 (down 0.5%)

(down 0.5%) PHEVs: 4,363 (up 444%)

(up 444%) Total plug-ins: 16,400 (up 27%)

(up 27%) FCVs: 942 (up 84%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – September 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of over 110,000 plug-in car sales (up 35% year-over-year), which represents 3.8% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 80,700 (up 9%)

(up 9%) PHEVs: 29,894 (up 279%)

(up 279%) Total plug-ins: 110,594 (up 35%)

(up 35%) FCVs: 7,273 (up 38%)

Model results

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues its expansion at a rate of over 7,000 units a month (the 5-month average), followed by still quite good results for the Hyundai Kona Electric (over 4,100 in September).

The third model that matters the most happens to be the Hyundai Tucson PHEV with over 3,100 units. The units for the North American market are produced in South Korea (so far just several hundred), while the majority of the volume comes from the plant in the Czech Republic in the European market.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

2,983 Hyundai Ioniq 5s were sold in Hyundai's home market, while the remaining 4,084 were exported.

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 942 sales (7,273 YTD), mostly in South Korea (939 and 6,401 YTD).

We noted also 135 Genesis G80 BEVs (327 YTD).