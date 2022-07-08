According to Hyundai and NHTSA, the automaker has issued yet another recall on 2017 and 2018 Ioniq plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The traditional hybrid version is impacted as well.

For those unaware, the South Korean automaker already addressed the same issue, recalled the vehicles, and supplied dealerships with a fix. However, it appears the fix was inadequate, or dealers didn't necessarily repair or replace the hybrid part correctly.

This means the issue still exists, and it could still lead to notable problems, and/or eventually cause a fire. Consumer Reports notes that this comes as part of a number of Hyundai recalls related to potential fires.

The first recall happened back in October 2018. However, four Ioniqs more recently caught fire after they were repaired at various Hyundai franchised dealerships. Now, NHTSA has learned that at least some dealers may have carried out the recall improperly. Hyundai notes that it's only aware of the four incidents, and there have been no known accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Essentially, there's a problematic hybrid component that could overheat. Owners could end up being unable to start the car, and there may be an HEV warning light on the dash display. The component is located beneath the rear seats, and could potentially cause the seats to catch fire.

While the recall impacts over 10,000 Ioniq hybrids and PHEVs, the affected PHEVs were only those built on August 10 and 11, 2017. Standard hybrids that were produced between November 16, 2017, and August 16, 2017, are also impacted.

As part of the original NHTSA recall 18V704, Hyundai had dealers inspect and replace the faulty part, but it seems it didn't fix the problem. The automaker will, once again, instruct dealers to replace the power relay assembly as part of the new recall campaign 22V459.

If you believe your Ioniq may be affected, reach out to Hyundai at 855-371-9460. You should also receive a letter from the company by the end of August 2022.

It's important to note that the new recall replaces the original recall. If your Ioniq was already repaired, you will need to head back to the dealer for the new fix.