We just came across a very interesting video from BASTRO Power Station in South Korea that presents the opening of a brand new Hyundai Ioniq 5's battery pack.

It's the 72.6 kWh version (there is also a smaller 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh versions), which weighs about 450 kg, about the same as the previous 64 kWh battery in the Hyundai Kona Electric, according to the video.

It will be a common 800 V battery system for all E-GMP-based vehicles from Hyundai Motor Group.

As we can see, there are 30 modules inside the 72.6 kWh battery with space for two more, which means that the maximum (at least at this length) is 32 modules. The modules are arranged in four rows.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery (source: BASTRO Power Station)

With the current knowledge we assume that the 58 kWh, 72.6 kWh and 77.4 kWh battery capacity are the total values (a few percent less is usable). Initially, we were not sure and guessed that those are net values.

A single module of the 72.6 kWh pack would be about 2.42 kWh, which multiplied by 32 gives us exactly 77.44 kWh and multiplied by 24 gives us exactly 58.08 kWh. Each module has 12 lithium-ion pouch cells - roughly 200 Wh each.

The modules are produced by Hyundai Motor Group's subsidiary Hyundai Mobis using battery cells from various suppliers (including SK Innovation as the main supplier, CATL picked up later and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution joining in the future).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery (source: BASTRO Power Station) Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery (source: BASTRO Power Station)

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP battery (SK Innovation) in brief:

800 V system (indicatory value)

12 lithium-ion pouch cells per module

2.42 kWh per module and over 200 Wh per cell

we assume that at least initially, all the cells/modules are the same in all versions

we assume that at least initially, all the cells/modules are the same in all versions up to 32 modules per pack (Hyundai Ioniq 5 / Kia EV6 / Genesis GV60)

Battery options:

58 kWh: 24 modules (288 cells)

72.6 kWh: 30 modules (360 cells)

77.4 kWh: 32 modules (384 cells)

58 kWh: 24 modules (288 cells) 72.6 kWh: 30 modules (360 cells) 77.4 kWh: 32 modules (384 cells) 80% recharge should be possible in 18 minutes at ultra-fast chargers (800 V)

* there might be other configurations for cells from different suppliers of new/different capacity

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP battery system

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP

Finally, here is the manufacturer's video that presents the E-GMP battery modules and pack assembly: