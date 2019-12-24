Japanese news agency NNA reports unofficially that Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) has selected SK Innovation as an exclusive lithium-ion cell supplier for the first batch of all-electric cars, based on the upcoming Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The first E-GMP-based model from Hyundai will be a compact crossover/SUV with a range of 500 km (310 miles) in an undisclosed test cycle, expected in Q1 2021.

The deal with SK Innovation reportedly concerns batteries for 500,000 cars, which will be produced in Ulsan, South Korea.

"SK Innovation (SKI) will exclusively provide batteries for about 500,000 Hyundai crossover utility vehicles that will use E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), according to industry sources. Production of Hyundai's first electric model based on E-GMP carrying an 800-volt battery will begin in the first quarter of 2021 at the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan."

At this point, it's difficult to foresee whether Hyundai Motor Group will really stick with SK Innovation or will add more battery suppliers at a later stage.

At 500,000, the deal might translate into serious battery demand: 37.5 GWh-50 GWh (assuming 75-100 kWh pack size as a pure guess).

Source: NNA, electrive.com