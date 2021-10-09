Tesla held a launch party at the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, which is expected to get the final approval in November.

If everything goes smoothly, the first Tesla Model Y cars will be produced in November and customer deliveries will start in December.

According to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, the production output of Model Y and battery packs (with 4680-type cells) by the end of 2022 is expected to reach 5,000 per week (over 20,000 per month) if not more - 10,000 a week (40,000 per month). Those numbers sound extremely high.

4680-type cylindrical cells and structural battery

The company presents the trial production, but probably the most interesting thing is the example of the structural battery pack, consisting of Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical cells (the image above comes from Paul Kelly).

The 4680-cells are Tesla's latest battery cells, currently produced at a pilot facility in California.

They are envisioned to become an integrated part of the structure of the car, which is expected to significantly reduce overall weight and improve the range.

There is also a separate, standard version with the 2170-type cells, which might be used initially:

Seats will be installed directly on the battery pack, instead of inserting them into the chassis by robots.

The Model Y will also have large front and rear giga-castings.

More findings:

By the way of the production start, Tesla appears to be launching a new alcohol product - Gigabeer - Gigabier.