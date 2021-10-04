Tesla's production and sales results in the third quarter of 2021 reached new all-time high levels of roughly 240,000 units.

It means that the company is really close to producing and selling 1 million electric cars a year. Most of the volume falls on the Model 3 and Model Y, while the refreshed Model S and Model X are ramping up.

Let's get into details.

Quarterly results

The overall production increased in the Q3 by 64% year-over-year to 237,823. That's the best result ever. The Model 3/Model Y went up by 79% year-over-year to 228,882.

The production of Model S/X increased from 2,340 in Q2 to 8,941 in Q3, but it's still down over 47% year-over-year.

The preliminary sales result is 241,300 (up 73% year-over-year) - a new record, out of which 232,025 (up 87%) are Model 3/Y.

"In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges."

Final sales numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

