Tesla has just released its Q3 2021 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 241,300 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations. The target numbers ranged from about 222,000 to 233,500, so Tesla came out on above those expectations.

Additionally, Tesla once again set an all-time record for deliveries by easily beating the previous high mark of 201,250 set in Q2 2021.

Here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q3 2021, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 232,025. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 9,275.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 237,823 in Q3 2021. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 228,882 of those deliveries, leaving the Model S/X at 8,941.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds:

In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges.

And there's this additional note, as well as a disclaimer, which indicates the actual results may be a bit higher: