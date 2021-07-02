Tesla has just released its Q2 2021 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 201,250 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations. The target numbers ranged from about 193,000 to 200,000, so Tesla came out on the high side of those expectations.

Additionally, Tesla once again set an all-time record for deliveries by easily beating the previous high mark of 184,800 set in Q1 2021.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratu7lated the Tesla team on this amazing achievement:

Here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q2 2021, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 199,360. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 1,890.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 206,421 in Q2 2021. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 204,081 of those deliveries, leaving the Model S/X at 2,340.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds:

In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles. Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges.

And there's this additional note, as well as a disclaimer, which indicates the actual results may be a bit higher: