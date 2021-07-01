As you may already be aware, Tesla's Elon Musk celebrated his 50th birthday this week, on Monday, July 28, 2021. What an interesting 50 years it has been, as the world has transformed a great deal over that time, and whether or not you believe it, Musk has been integral in promoting many of these changes.

Honestly, whether you love or hate Elon Musk, or just like to remain neutral, you'd be lying if you said Musk hasn't made an impact on the world. We'd be lying if we said he's only made a negative impact, as much as we'd be exaggerating if we said everything Musk has done in his life has been positive.

It really doesn't matter what we think of Musk as a person, and it doesn't matter what we think of Tesla as an automaker. What does matter here is that this man has a company that's figured out how to land and reuse rockets. While Musk didn't invent electric cars, and he wasn't the founder behind Tesla, his California-based electric automaker has inspired change from virtually every other automaker on the planet.

If it weren't for Tesla, it's very likely we wouldn't be seeing the global transition to clean energy that's ramping up today. If it weren't for Elon Musk, it's likely Tesla would have gone away years ago.

At any rate, we absolutely love fan-made Tesla commercials – think Project Loveday – especially if they're professional and well done. Billy Crammer is our "go-to" in that department, and this brief video celebrating Elon Musk is worth a watch. Elon's mom Maye Musk approves, but she may be a bit biased, and for good reason. Check it out and then leave us a comment below.