Not very long ago, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he was selling all of his houses. Then, he moved to Texas. However, it wasn't known for some time exactly where in Texas Musk was living. People may have assumed he bought a nice home in or around the Austin area. However, that's not the case.

Musk recently tweeted that he only has one home left in California, and it's Tesla's event home, so he hasn't sold it. He also noted that he now lives in a "~$50K house in Boca / Starbase. He also said he rents it from SpaceX."

As it turns out, based on some excellent sleuthing by Teslarati, along with some other online sources, Musk's statement was true. He lives in a pre-fab, towable, 400-square-foot "home" developed by Boxabl.

According to Teslarati, a tipster told them the house is actually a Boxabl Casita. It's easy to transport and install, and it can be relocated relatively easily. As you can see from the tweet below, a house like Elon's is being towed by a Tesla Model X.

Per the disclaimer, a 12,000-pound towing capacity is needed to tow the house, so the Model X shouldn't really be towing it. However, a Tesla Cybertruck would be the perfect candidate.

Back in November of 2020, Boxabl dropped some hints that Musk might be a buyer of one of its houses. Teslarati says the company mentioned a "very special client in Boca Chica — one that preferred to have a Falcon 9 poster on the unit’s door." In March 2021, World of Engineering sent out a tweet with a video, which specifically referenced the popular CEO.

Below is a video of a Boxabl house that's similar to the one Musk is reportedly living in. Perhaps homes like this will begin to catch on more, especially with the likes of Elon Musk jumping on board.