Tesla spends $0 on traditional advertising. Tesla also decided to, recently, disband its corporate Public Relations department. So how does the company promote its cars? Fans. It's individuals like Billy Crammer who help spread the word about the electric automaker. So much so, in fact, that Elon Musk recently liked (via Twitter) Crammer's latest "commercial" promoting Tesla.

Elon Musk believes if a product is best-in-class, driven by constant innovation, and mission-oriented — spending money on R&D is a far better investment than paying for ads. He has applied this philosophy for years at Tesla and created one of the most loyal fanbases in automotive history.

And it turns out that Tesla's loyal customer base has resulted in free marketing and advertising for Tesla. Ranging from word-of-mouth testimonials, videos, and passionate interactions on social media — Tesla gets plenty of buzz for free. This is one reason why Tesla is so popular globally. The Tesla community appears to be dedicated to bringing the electric vehicle revolution to the entire world.

It's no wonder the new "Tesla – Better, Faster, Stronger" faux-commercial has gained the attention of so many in the Tesla community. The commercial is the brainchild of Billy Crammer, a 22-year old Swedish superfan, who also moonlights as a video editor and has his own YouTube channel, Billster, with nearly 300,000 subscribers.

Hey... if Elon Musk liked this TV commercial enough to show his love on Twitter — a sign of support to his 55 million followers — it just might be worth checking out. After all, if Tesla does advertise someday, maybe the young Crammer will get the gig.

FAN-MADE TESLA TV COMMERCIAL

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle. Source / YouTube: Billster.