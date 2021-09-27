Sure, we'd love to see this video provide a comparison between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and perhaps a more direct competitor, the Tesla Model Y. However, while there's a Model Y in the lede image, CarSceneKorea didn't have access to a Model Y test vehicle.

Still, the Model 3 and Model Y are alike enough that you can use the information, regardless. There will almost certainly be more Model Y versus Ioniq 5 comparisons in the future.

CarSceneKorea writes:

"Given the price here in Korea, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Model 3 are nearly a direct competitor. Being said, many debate between the two before choosing one for the obvious reason, the price. While there's ups and downs on both cars, let me show you the back to back comparison of IONIQ 5 and Model 3, come on in!"

When the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was first revealed, it seemed most folks were very impressed. In fact, while it seems every new EV is labeled as a Tesla rival, many publications called the Ioniq 5 one of the first upcoming EVs to really compete with Tesla in many ways.

In the US, the Tesla Model 3 starts at $39,990. That's for the rear-wheel-drive Standard Range Plus model with 262 miles of EPA-estimated range. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model 3 starts at $49,990 and offers 353 miles on a charge.

Hyundai hasn't yet revealed US pricing for the Ioniq 5. However, it's available with rear- or all-wheel drive. Hyundai says it will offer up to 300 miles of range.

CarSceneKorea provides a helpful list of video topics with timestamps, just in case you want to focus on a specific area, or you simply don't have time to watch the whole video in one sitting. However, the video comes in under 12 minutes, so it won't take up too much of your time, and it's well worth watching.

0:00 Hyundai IONIQ 5 vs. Tesla Model 3 – Back to back comparison

0:37 Tesla Model 3 review

3:22 Hyundai IONIQ 5 review

4:32 Tesla Model 3 rear seat

6:08 Hyundai IONIQ 5 rear seat

7:53 Trunks, IONIQ 5 & Model 3

10:03 Wrapping it up

Once you've had a chance to see how the Ioniq 5 compares to the Model 3, leave us a message in the comment section. Does this Hyundai EV have what it takes?