The Kia EV6 is just one of many new and upcoming electric cars. If you looked at it up next to its corporate causing, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, you may not realize they're related. This is because the EV6 has very different styling than the Ioniq 5. However, the two share a platform, and they're alike in many ways. So, what sets them apart?

YouTube influencer Asian Pertolhead finally had a chance to drive the Kia EV6. While the channel only had a limited amount of time with the all-new Kia electric car, it aims to answer a few important questions. Is the EV6 better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5? How does the EV6 stack up to today's other popular EVs?

Hyundai revealed the Ioniq 5 ahead of Kia's EV6 reveal, and the Ioniq arrived to very positive reviews. Some may say it stole the thunder from the EV6 a bit since the Kia wasn't as celebrated in the media. This is not to say it's not a great EV, and perhaps an even better EV than the Ioniq 5, but the Hyundai received more attention since it was revealed first.

While there are exceptions, Kia's cars tend to be sportier than Hyundai's, at least in terms of their looks. Meanwhile, Hyundai's vehicles have more of a stately design, and the newly refreshed and redesigned cars and SUVs even look somewhat aggressive. Hyundai can save its most cutting-edge designs for its luxury brand, Genesis. Kia doesn't have a luxury brand, though a few of its vehicles could arguably fit the bill, especially in their top trim levels.

With all of that said, Asian Pertolhead drives the Kia EV6 (Long Range). It has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that's capable of cranking out 239 kW (~320 horsepower) and 605 Nm (~446 pound-feet) of torque.

Check out the video above to learn all about the Kia EV6. Then, let us know if you like it better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5? Would you choose the EV6 over today's other popular EVs?