Hyundai reports a 4.9% decrease of its global car sales to 141,864 in June (on a manufacturer level), but the plug-in segment accelerated to new record levels.

The company sold 10,912 plug-ins (up 28% year-over-year), which translated to a new record share of 7.7%. More importantly, all-electric car sales went up 33% to almost 10,000.

The results are better, mostly thanks to the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 9,978 (up 33%)

(up 33%) PHEVs: 934 (down 8%)

(down 8%) Total plug-ins: 10,912 (up 28%)

(up 28%) FCVs: 808 (up 46%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of 43,829 plug-in car sales (up 12% year-over-year), which represents 5.2% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 36,108 (up 3.7%)

(up 3.7%) PHEVs: 7,721 (up 74%)

(up 74%) FCVs: 5,135 (up 56%)

Model results

The growth in the plug-in segment is directly related to the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. In June, Hyundai sold 8,122 Ioniq 5, which is 74% of all plug-ins.

We guess that as the ramp-up continues, five-digit results on a regular basis are just around the corner.

Unfortunately, the Hyundai Kona Electric is fading and none of the other models exceeded 1,000 units. We noted also five Genesis G80 BEVs (12 YTD).

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

Here are the charts for the key models. Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 3,667 units in its home market, while the remaining 4,455 were exported.

Hyundai Kona Electric is no longer sold in South Korea:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 802 sales (5,135 YTD), mostly in South Korea (751 and 4,416 YTD).