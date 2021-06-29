Our friends over at the YouTube channel, TheStraightPipes, scored an opportunity to spend some quality time with a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and record this detailed walkaround video.

"They literally built a concept car" - TheStraightPipes

One of the first things they point out is that it's not small by any means. The side profile does look more like a small hatchback than it does a crossover or SUV, but once you see it in person you realize just how big it is.

The guys note how much Hyundai stayed true to the concept they revealed in 2019. I remember seeing the Hyundai 45 Concept Electric at the 2019 IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt.

The Production Ioniq 5 definitely shares the design language of the Concept 45, but it's clear that Hyundai had to make a significant number of changes to bring the vehicle into production.

Hyundai 45 Concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

We also get to see the Ioniq 5's frunk, which looks like it will beat out the BMW i3 for the title of smallest frunk in the electric vehicle world. While the frunk won't hold much, the rear cargo area definitely will.

The Ioniq 5 boasts 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and with the rear seats folded, it has 59.3 cubic feet. That's basically the same amount of cargo space as the Mustang Mach-E has, and that vehicle is about 4 inches longer than the Ioniq 5.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 specs (U.S.) [see European specs here]

Battery and Estimated Range:

77.4 kWh, RWD: up to 300 miles (483 km)

77.4 kWh, AWD, SE & SEL trims: up to 269 miles (433 km)

77.4 kWh, AWD, Limited trim: up to 244 miles (393 km)

77.4 kWh, RWD: N/A

77.4 kWh, AWD: less than 5 seconds

115 mph (185 km/h) Peak system output:

77.4 kWh, RWD: single motor: 168 kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm / 258 lbs ft

77.4 kWh, AWD: dual motor: 239 kW (320 hp) and 605 Nm / 446 lbs ft

[74 kW front and 165 kW rear]

full charge: 0-100% in 6.75 hours

68 miles (109 km) of range in 5 minutes (using 800V 350 kW charger)

Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions on the Electrify America network for 2 years

(V2L – vehicle-to-load) up to 1.9 kW using a standard 120-volt outlet Towing: up to 1,500 pounds (680 kg)

up to 1,500 pounds (680 kg) Dimensions:

Overall Length: 182.5 inches

Overall Width: 74.4 inches

Overall Height: 63.0 inches

Wheelbase: 118.1-inch wheelbase

Trunk: Rear seats up: 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Rear seats folded down: 59.3 cubic feet

Frunk: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD) according to initial specs

The guys give us a detailed view of the infotainment system and the driver's display. They also showed the many cameras views available including side cameras that point forward. That's a good feature because it allows the driver to see the front wheels and how close they are to the curb while parallel parking. The camera system also includes 360-degree camera views.

At 98% charged, the Ioniq 5 on display was showing 406 km (252 miles) or driving range. It also displayed the range with the air conditioning on, which dropped the predicted range down to 356 km (226 miles).

The Ioniq 5 is definitely one of the most anticipated EVs of 2021, and that's saying a lot because this year is shaping up to be the best year ever for new EV introductions.

So check out the 31-minute video and let us know your thoughts on the Ioniq 5 in the comment section below.