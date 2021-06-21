The newly launched Hyundai Ioniq 5 might have an issue with coolant leaks. According to UPI News Korea, Hyundai is aware of the problem.

We don't know details, but there were already customer complaints about the cars that are no older than about a month:

"Acknowledging the issue, a Hyundai Motor spokesman said Friday the leakages can be attributed to problems in production, including poor circulation of the coolant due to failure of the water pump, but that chances of a fire occurring are slim."

It's difficult to say anything more than that the issue exists. Leaks might concern a particular component or an entire car, but at least there are no reports about any fires. Depending on many factors, the manufacturer might soon announce a recall.

Problems with new cars, and in this case with a whole new E-GMP platform, are nothing special and we see them regularly.

Hopefully, it's nothing serious and Hyundai will quickly solve the problem, as the company was involved in a pretty huge recall of the Hyundai Kona Electric (and some other EVs) due to battery problems.

The Ioniq 5 is an extremely important new model for Hyundai. It has very good specs and was very well received both in South Korea and Europe.

In the U.S. Hyundai Ioniq 5 willo enter the market in Fall 2021, but we don't know prices yet.

Time will tell whether the coolant leak issue will appear also in the new Kia EV6, which is based on the same E-GMP platform. As the EV6 is entering the market a little bit later than the Ioniq 5, there is a chance that everything will be double-checked before customer deliveries begin.