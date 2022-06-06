The Hyundai Ioniq model, originally introduced in 2016 in three powertrain versions (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric), soon will retire.
According to the South Korean manufacturer, the series production of the Hyundai Ioniq will come to an end at the Ulsan plant (Korea) in July 2022.
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq Electric and plug-in hybrid Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In are no longer available for order in the US.
The discontinuation of the Ioniq is a long-planned move. According to Hyundai, it's due to changes in customer demands.
Well, Hyundai Motor Group's main focus is now on the E-GMP-based all-electric models, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 and the crossover/SUV segment.
The Hyundai Ioniq model had its role and laid down the foundation for Hyundai's new Ioniq series (with Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 in the pipeline).
The all-electric version of the car was especially liked due to its efficiency (one of the highest ever). Over the years, there were two versions of the car - the first one with a 28 kWh battery for 124 miles (200 km) of EPA range and the second one with a 38.3 kWh battery for up to 170 miles (274 km) of EPA range.
2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:
- range of 311 km (193 miles) WLTP and 170 miles (273.5 km) EPA
compared to 124 miles (200 km) EPA previously
- 38.3 kWh (net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously
- Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)
- top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)
- 7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)
- Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins
- DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)
- Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700
- Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg
- Max Payload: 395-443 kg
- Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg
Source: Hyundai via Motor1.com
