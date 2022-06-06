The Hyundai Ioniq model, originally introduced in 2016 in three powertrain versions (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric), soon will retire.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, the series production of the Hyundai Ioniq will come to an end at the Ulsan plant (Korea) in July 2022.

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq Electric and plug-in hybrid Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In are no longer available for order in the US.

The discontinuation of the Ioniq is a long-planned move. According to Hyundai, it's due to changes in customer demands.

Well, Hyundai Motor Group's main focus is now on the E-GMP-based all-electric models, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 and the crossover/SUV segment.

The Hyundai Ioniq model had its role and laid down the foundation for Hyundai's new Ioniq series (with Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 in the pipeline).

The all-electric version of the car was especially liked due to its efficiency (one of the highest ever). Over the years, there were two versions of the car - the first one with a 28 kWh battery for 124 miles (200 km) of EPA range and the second one with a 38.3 kWh battery for up to 170 miles (274 km) of EPA range.

2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs: