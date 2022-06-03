Hyundai Motor America reports 59,432 car sales in May in the US, which is 34% less than a year ago. Also, year-to-date sales are down -280,776 cars (down 16% year-over-year).

Hyundai says that demand remains strong, but supply side is lagging. The South Korean manufacturer expects that inventory levels will improve later in 2022.

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 1,918 sales (3.2% of the total), which is a bit disappointing compared to a few months above 2,500, but considering the current situation, we need to be understanding.

Cumulatively, Hyundai delivered in the US almost 11,000 Ioniq 5, including almost 10,000 in the last four months. It means that we can maintain an expectation of between 25,000-30,000 units in 2022.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – May 2022

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 9 units (down 44%) and 222 year-to-date (up 98%).

In May, the broader Hyundai Motor Group started deliveries of the Genesis GV60, which joins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as the thrid E-GMP-based electric model in the US.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)

236 Photos

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the US, although the entry-level version with a 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs