Hyundai has announced pricing of the highly anticipated, E-GMP based, 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover utility vehicle (CUV) in the U.S. market.
The offer appears to be more attractive than initially expected, and not only that - it will include the entry-level 58 kWh battery option (previously only the 77.4 kWh battery version was announced), which was recently discovered in the EPA range and efficiency rating documents.
However, there is one catch related to the 58 kWh battery. While all of the 77.4 kWh battery versions will be available right from the start (deliveries to start in late December), the 58 kWh battery version will join the lineup a little bit later - in Spring 2022.
Versions and prices
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range RWD 19"
Hyundai has listed a total of 7 versions/trims. The entry-level version, called Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range (58 kWh, 220 miles of EPA range, RWD, 125 kW) will start at an MSRP of $39,700 (+$1,225 DST), which after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit will turn into effectively $33,425.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE (77.4 kWh, RWD, 168 kW), which offers more power and range (303 miles/488 km EPA) will start at an MSRP of $43,650. That's $37,375 effectively.
At such a price, it would be difficult to find a spacious electric crossover/SUV with 300 miles of range and fast charging capability from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in just 18 minutes. It sounds like an outstanding offer if only there is a decent supply (which we all know how difficult is these days).
The increase in battery capacity from 58 to 77.4 kWh and power from 125 kW to 168 kW costs $3,950 (assuming the rest of the equipment is the same).
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
Then we see the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version, which has some 139 kW of power. It starts at an MSRP of $47,150, which is $3,500 more than RWD, and effectively $40,875.
This version also has a 77.4 kWh battery, but its range is noticeably lower - 256 miles (412 km).
There are also two upper trims: SEL and Limited, both in RWD and AWD versions (all 77.4 kWh):
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|$39,700
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$33,425
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|$43,650
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$37,375
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|$47,150
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$40,875
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|$45,900
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$39,625
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|$49,400
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$43,125
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|$50,600
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$44,325
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
|$54,500
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$48,225
At this point, we are not sure about the wheel sizes in the Limited trim, especially Limited AWD. The base version is 19", but the website indicates 20" in the Limited AWD version.
It's important because if the Limited AWD version has 20" wheels and is promised to deliver the same EPA range as the SE AWD version with 19" wheels, it would mean that those less expensive trims are underrated (the EPA range was leveled to the lowest result). In fact, the SE/SEL AWD versions were expected to achieve an EPA range of 269 miles (433 km).
We will update the story once we find out the wheel sizes for all versions.
Basic EV specs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|RWD
|58.2
|220 mi
(354 km)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
Standard Equipment
Hyundai listed also the standard equipment for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which includes:
- 800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging
- 19-inch aero wheels
- 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Bluelink® connected car system with remote charge access
- Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
- Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist
- Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements
- Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door
- Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers
The option will include quite a unique Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function (up to 1.9 kW using a standard 120-volt outlet).
Warranty
One of the things that caught our attention is the warranty, as it includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty.
"Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:
- America’s Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
- Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations
- IONIQ 5’s electric battery is covered by Hyundai’s 10-year, 100K mile powertrain warranty"
Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 specs (U.S.)
- Battery and Range
58.2 kWh, RWD: 220 miles (354 km) EPA
77.4 kWh, RWD: 303 miles (488 km) EPA
77.4 kWh, AWD: 256 miles (256 km) EPA
initially expected:
77.4 kWh, AWD, SE & SEL trims: up to 269 miles (433 km)
77.4 kWh, AWD, Limited trim: up to 244 miles (393 km)
- Battery info: N/A
- Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h):
77.4 kWh, RWD: N/A
77.4 kWh, AWD: less than 5 seconds
- top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h)
- Peak system output:
77.4 kWh, RWD: single motor: 168 kW (225 hp) and 350 Nm / 258 lbs ft
77.4 kWh, AWD: dual motor: 239 kW (320 hp) and 605 Nm / 446 lbs ft
[74 kW front and 165 kW rear]
- AC charging (on-board): 10.9 kW
full charge: 0-100% in 6 hours and 43 minutes
- DC fast charging: 10-80% SOC in 18 minutes at 350 kW charger
68 miles (109 km) of range in 5 minutes (using 800V 350 kW charger)
Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network for two years from the date of purchase
- AC power export feature (V2L – vehicle-to-load) up to 1.9 kW using a standard 120-volt outlet
- towing: up to 1,500 pounds (680 kg)
- Dimensions
Overall Length: 182.5 inches
Overall Width: 74.4 inches
Overall Height: 63.0-inches
Wheelbase: 118.1-inch wheelbase
- Cargo capacity:
Trunk: 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, which increases up to 59.3 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded
Frunk: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD) according to initial specs
- E-GMP platform
About this article