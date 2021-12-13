Hyundai has announced pricing of the highly anticipated, E-GMP based, 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover utility vehicle (CUV) in the U.S. market.

The offer appears to be more attractive than initially expected, and not only that - it will include the entry-level 58 kWh battery option (previously only the 77.4 kWh battery version was announced), which was recently discovered in the EPA range and efficiency rating documents.

However, there is one catch related to the 58 kWh battery. While all of the 77.4 kWh battery versions will be available right from the start (deliveries to start in late December), the 58 kWh battery version will join the lineup a little bit later - in Spring 2022.

Versions and prices

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range RWD 19"



Hyundai has listed a total of 7 versions/trims. The entry-level version, called Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range (58 kWh, 220 miles of EPA range, RWD, 125 kW) will start at an MSRP of $39,700 (+$1,225 DST), which after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit will turn into effectively $33,425.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE (77.4 kWh, RWD, 168 kW), which offers more power and range (303 miles/488 km EPA) will start at an MSRP of $43,650. That's $37,375 effectively.

At such a price, it would be difficult to find a spacious electric crossover/SUV with 300 miles of range and fast charging capability from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in just 18 minutes. It sounds like an outstanding offer if only there is a decent supply (which we all know how difficult is these days).

The increase in battery capacity from 58 to 77.4 kWh and power from 125 kW to 168 kW costs $3,950 (assuming the rest of the equipment is the same).

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

Then we see the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version, which has some 139 kW of power. It starts at an MSRP of $47,150, which is $3,500 more than RWD, and effectively $40,875.

This version also has a 77.4 kWh battery, but its range is noticeably lower - 256 miles (412 km).

There are also two upper trims: SEL and Limited, both in RWD and AWD versions (all 77.4 kWh):

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD

$54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

At this point, we are not sure about the wheel sizes in the Limited trim, especially Limited AWD. The base version is 19", but the website indicates 20" in the Limited AWD version.

It's important because if the Limited AWD version has 20" wheels and is promised to deliver the same EPA range as the SE AWD version with 19" wheels, it would mean that those less expensive trims are underrated (the EPA range was leveled to the lowest result). In fact, the SE/SEL AWD versions were expected to achieve an EPA range of 269 miles (433 km).

We will update the story once we find out the wheel sizes for all versions.

Basic EV specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" RWD 58.2 220 mi

(354 km) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD

AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h)

Standard Equipment

Hyundai listed also the standard equipment for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which includes:

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

19-inch aero wheels

12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Bluelink® connected car system with remote charge access

Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist

Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements

Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door

Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers

The option will include quite a unique Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function (up to 1.9 kW using a standard 120-volt outlet).

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - AC power export: vehicle-to-load (V2L)

Warranty

One of the things that caught our attention is the warranty, as it includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty.

"Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include: America’s Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

IONIQ 5’s electric battery is covered by Hyundai’s 10-year, 100K mile powertrain warranty"

