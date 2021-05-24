Hyundai and Electrify America today announced an agreement that will give Hyundai IONIQ 5 drivers two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions free of cost, at Electrify America charging stations.

This is actually the second announcement this year in which the two companies partnered to provide Hyundai electric vehicle customers complementary DC fast charging on the Electrify America network.

Back in March, we reported that 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric owners will receive 250 complimentary kWh of free charging on the Electrify America network. That amounts to approximately 1,000 miles of free driving.

“Recently, we partnered with Electrify America to support owners of the Kona Electric and our IONIQ plug-in sedans. Electrify America’s plan to have a network of over 800 stations by the end of 2021 offers owners the access they need to fully enjoy their EV,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “In order to support our IONIQ 5 customers, we will continue to partner with Electrify America to provide convenient, ultra-fast charging stations across the country.”

The two years of free charging for Ioniq 5 customers begins on the date of purchase and is valid on both vehicle purchases and leases.

One of the best features of the Ioniq 5 is its amazing fast charging capability. The vehicle can recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes which is the fastest 10% to 80% of any electric vehicle available today.

InsideEVs' Mark Kane recently did a deep dive charging analysis of the Ioniq 5's DC fast charging and he fully explained just how great the charging capabilities are.

It is important to note that the free sessions are limited to 30-minutes. However, the Ioniq 5 charges so quickly that we doubt you'd need to stay any longer. If you find yourself in a position where to absolutely need to charge to 100%, you could always unplug after 30 minutes and then plug back in and start a new 30-minute free session.

The Ioniq 5 is really shaping up to be one of the most exciting EVs to hit the market in 2021, which is a year that full of other new EV introductions. This free charging offer will make the Ioniq 5 even more appealing to potential customers.

In addition to the Electrify America free charging plans extended to Hyundai owners, the charging infrastructure company has been busy making similar agreements with other OEMs including Volkswagen, Porsche, Harley Davidson, Ford, Fisker, Lucid, Audi, and Jeep.