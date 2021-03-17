2021 Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric owners will receive 250 complimentary kWh of free charging on the Electrify America network. That translates to approximately 1,000 miles of free driving, based on the vehicles averaging roughly four miles per kWh.

The Hyundai Ioniq is an extremely efficient EV, and will most likely get more than 1,000 miles of driving from the 250 free kWh, while the Kona Electric should return just about 1,000 miles if driven in favorable driving conditions.

A Hyundai Ioniq charging up on an Electrify America DC fast charger

This program applies to both current 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric customers as well as new customers that purchase and lease the vehicles. However, it only applies to 2021 model year vehicles. Owners and leasees of 2020 and older Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric will not eligible to sign up for the program.

Specs for Hyundai’s BEVs:

2021 Kona Electric

Generous 258-mile EPA-estimated range meets more varied lifestyle needs

7.2 kW On-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in 54 minutes

Standard 64 kWh battery pack

25-inch Navigation System available

2021 Ioniq Electric

EPA estimated driving range of 170 miles

38.3 kWh battery pack

7.2 kW On-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in 54 minutes

EPA estimated 133 combined MPGe makes Ioniq Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the U.S.

Electrify America currently has more than 560 charging station sites with more than 2,400 DC fast chargers across the country, and ninety-six percent of the US population lives within 120 miles of an Electrify America charging station. By the end of 2021 Electrify America is projecting to have nearly 800 locations open and over 3,000 ultra-fast DC fast charge stations in operation.

While this isn't as good as some of the unlimited charging programs offered by some manufacturers like what Volkswagen is offering for the ID.4, it's definitely a nice perk, and customers will appreciate it. It's actually the same amount of complimentary charging (250 kWh) that Ford offers Mustang Mach-E owners through the Ford Pass app. We also wonder what, if anything, Hyundai offers as a free charging incentive when the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 launches.

For customers that charge at home daily, they might not even use this up in the first year of ownership. If you have the ability to charge at home, many people find that they rarely need to use DC fast charging, except for the occasional long road trip.

Let us know what you think about this new free charging program. Is it a good idea? Should they have offered a little more? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.